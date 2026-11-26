The Chicago Bears are dealing with more than defensive injuries heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown with the Detroit Lions. The Bears special teams injuries have created another challenge, with safety Elijah Hicks and running back Roschon Johnson both ruled out after combining for 272 special-teams snaps this season. Their absences could force Chicago to lean more heavily on several players who have quietly become important parts of its coverage units.

Hicks is sidelined with a concussion, while Johnson suffered an ankle injury during the Bears’ 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Both have been regular contributors on special teams, a part of the game that could become particularly important in a matchup between two 8-2 NFC North rivals.

Elijah Hicks’ Absence Creates a Significant Special Teams Void

Hicks has been one of Chicago’s most frequently used special-teams players this season, recording 202 snaps through 10 games. His defensive responsibilities have been more limited, with 69 snaps behind the starting safety pairing of Cam Lewis and rookie Dillon Thieneman. His value has largely come from his consistency on the coverage units.

Replacing that workload will require contributions from multiple players. Josh Blackwell has already played 207 special-teams snaps, while defensive end Daniel Hardy has logged another 202. Linebacker Jack Sanborn has also contributed 176. Those numbers suggest Chicago has experienced players capable of absorbing additional responsibilities, although Hicks’ absence still removes another dependable option from the rotation. The Bears’ season snap-count breakdown illustrates just how heavily Chicago has relied on its core special-teams contributors.

Roschon Johnson’s Injury Creates Another Coverage Challenge

Johnson’s absence is less significant numerically, but his 70 special-teams snaps represent another contribution Chicago must replace. The running back was injured while covering a kickoff against New Orleans, making his availability an issue beyond the offensive backfield.

The Bears elevated Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad for Thursday’s game, and he already stepped into Johnson’s offensive role against the Saints, rushing for 33 yards on six carries. However, Ahmed’s elevation should not automatically be interpreted as a direct replacement for Johnson on special teams. Chicago will need other available players to help distribute those responsibilities. The official Bears transaction announcement confirms Ahmed’s elevation alongside defensive back Elijah Jones.

Bears’ Special Teams Depth Faces a Thanksgiving Test

Chicago enters Detroit with a five-game winning streak and an opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the NFC North. Most of the attention will naturally focus on Caleb Williams, the defensive line and the injuries affecting the secondary. However, the special-teams units also face a challenge against a Lions team that will be looking to protect its home field.

The combined 272 snaps lost through Hicks and Johnson represent a meaningful portion of Chicago’s special-teams workload. The Bears still have experienced contributors available, particularly Blackwell, Hardy and Sanborn, but they will need those players to maintain their usual production while potentially taking on additional responsibilities. In a game where field position and hidden yardage can matter, Chicago cannot afford to overlook the importance of its third phase.