The Chicago Bears are sure to focus all their intention on the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions. But as soon as the contest is over, win or lose, the front office should turn at least one eye toward the dumpster fire in Pittsburgh and consider how it might take advantage of the fallout from Aaron Rodgers‘ revelations about Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and the quarterback’s subsequent release.

Rodgers himself is not a worthy target for Chicago at this stage of his career and with all the nonsense swirling around what might be the end of his NFL tenure anyway.

However, if the Steelers finally decide to reset, that should mean some of their higher-end veterans will come available on the trade market next March.

And if that ultimately proves the case, the Bears could be an ideal landing spot for $123 million pass-rusher TJ Watt.

If Bears Want to Spend Big in Free Agency or Trade Market, Team Must Act Soon

Anthony Miller of FanSided suggested a proposal on Thursday, November 26 that would flip a second-round pick in 2027 and a third-rounder in 2028 to Pittsburgh in exchange for the final two years of Watt’s contract.

That is an expensive ask after the Bears dropped two first-round picks in those two drafts, and then some, to bring back defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. But that said, Chicago has clearly indicated its willingness to go all-in now, and over the next couple of years, as well as its belief in the current roster’s Super Bowl potential.

Circumstances will only get more complicated two and three years down the road when likely extensions for quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, and tight end Colston Loveland all kick in — the Bears will probably try to lock in several, if not all, of those agreements before any of their recent early draft picks actually approach free agency.

That means if the Bears want to spend on big-name free agents and/or blockbuster trades, the time to act is now, as they did with Simmons, or next offseason, which is the soonest Chicago can make a move for a player like Watt.

Bears Will Have to Make Major Cuts, Hard Choices if They Decide to Trade for Player Like TJ Watt

Miller based his argument around Pittsburgh’s potential willingness to sell top talent, Watt’s undeniable desire to win at the highest level and the mediocre production from edge-rushers Montez Sweat and Austin Booker this season.

“Austin Booker is tied for the team-lead in sacks with five, but he shares it with Jeffery Simmons, who has been on the team for three games. That’s not entirely a great look for the Bears’ edge-rushers,” Miller wrote. “This isn’t meant to discredit Booker and Montez Sweat, who both have had solid seasons, with nine sacks between them. The point is that even Watt on a ‘down’ season like he is having now would be a monster year for the Bears.”

Watt is 32 years old and has tallied 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks across 10 games played in 2026. Taking on his contract would be a significant taks for Chicago, which has to clear $24 million-plus already to get out of the red in 2027.

Sweat, who has come on strongly over the past three weeks since Simmons’ arrival, represents $21 million in potential savings next year. Miller noted that Chicago including Sweat in the hypothetical Watt trade represents a suboptimal outcome for the team. However, if the Bears hope to afford Watt, they might need to cut ties with Sweat anyway because of the money they owe him and his age (30) compared to Booker’s contract ($4.3 million over four years) and age (23).

Chicago can also cut/trade cornerback Jaylon Johnson and save $16 million, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and save $15 million, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and save $13.5 million. All three of those players have dealt with injury and/or performance issues over the past two seasons, while Sweat has been more reliable.