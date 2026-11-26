The Chicago Bears have a significant challenge waiting for them in Detroit on Thanksgiving, and it has nothing to do with the usual questions surrounding Caleb Williams or Jeffery Simmons. The Bears secondary injuries could force several less-heralded defenders into bigger roles against one of the NFL’s most dangerous passing offenses.

Chicago will be without cornerback Kyler Gordon (shoulder) and safety Elijah Hicks (concussion), while cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (groin) is questionable after being added to Wednesday’s injury report. With the Bears and Lions both sitting at 8-2, there is little room for defensive mistakes in a game that will determine sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Malik Muhammad Could Be Asked to Fill Gordon’s Role

Gordon’s absence creates another opportunity for rookie Malik Muhammad II, who is listed behind him on the Bears’ depth chart. The fourth-round pick out of Texas has already demonstrated that he can handle meaningful responsibilities in Chicago’s secondary, including work in the nickel position.

Muhammad made an encouraging NFL debut against Carolina, starting at nickel and playing 76% of the defensive snaps. He also intercepted a pass, helping Chicago preserve its lead in the eventual victory. That experience could become particularly valuable against Detroit, where Muhammad may have to handle an increased workload against a receiving group featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The Bears’ official depth chart makes him the natural candidate to absorb some of Gordon’s responsibilities.

Clark Phillips III Has Another Chance to Build on Breakout Performance

If Stevenson cannot play, Clark Phillips III could become even more important. Listed as Stevenson’s backup, Phillips has already given Chicago a reason to trust him after delivering one of his best performances in a Bears uniform against New Orleans.

Phillips forced a fumble, recorded his first NFL sack and earned one of three defensive game balls from head coach Ben Johnson in Sunday’s 21-13 victory. He also finished with four tackles and a pass defended. Acquired from Atlanta in the August trade that sent defensive tackle Gervon Dexter to the Falcons, Phillips is beginning to demonstrate why Chicago wanted him. Another strong performance against Detroit would strengthen his case for a more permanent role, particularly with Gordon still sidelined and Stevenson’s availability uncertain.

Cam Lewis, Dillon Thieneman Must Manage Safety Depth

The safety situation is a little different because Cam Lewis and rookie Dillon Thieneman are already listed as Chicago’s starting pairing. Hicks is Thieneman’s primary backup, meaning his absence puts additional pressure on the depth behind the starters. Skyler Thomas is listed as the next option at safety.

Thieneman has already established himself as a playmaker, recording his second interception of the season against New Orleans. Lewis also brings experience, including a sack in Sunday’s victory. The two will need to maintain their communication and avoid giving Detroit opportunities for explosive plays, particularly if the Bears have to use less-experienced players in their defensive rotations. Chicago also elevated defensive back Elijah Jones from its practice squad, providing another option in the secondary.

The Bears have won five straight games, and their defense has played a major role in that run. However, the Bears secondary injuries create a different kind of challenge against Detroit. Muhammad, Phillips and the safety depth will all have opportunities to contribute, and Chicago needs those players to make the most of them if it hopes to leave Ford Field alone atop the NFC North.