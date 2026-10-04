Bears Defensive Turnaround Proves Week 1 Was the Exception Not the Rule

That 37-point, 478-yard mess against Carolina in Week 1 felt like a warning. For three hours it looked like the same soft, leaky defense Chicago fans had learned to fear. Three games later, the numbers make the case better than anything that happened on the field that day: the Bears have allowed fewer points in their last three games combined than they allowed in that single Week 1 game against the Panthers. Three games. Fewer points than one.

Bears Defensive Turnaround by the Numbers Since Carolina

Carolina put up 37 points on Chicago’s defense in Week 1. In the three games since, the Bears have allowed 28 total — nine to the Vikings, seven to the Eagles, and 12 to the Jets on Sunday. Three games, fewer combined points than one. That’s 9.3 points per game over that stretch, a number that makes the Panthers game look less like an adjustment period and more like a true outlier — the Bears had allowed that many points, yards and passing yards in the same game only five other times in franchise history, most recently in a 2025 shootout win over Cincinnati.

The yardage tells a similar story on a per-game basis, even if the raw three-game total is naturally higher than one game’s worth. Carolina alone racked up 478 yards. Since then, Chicago has allowed 246 to Minnesota, 248 to Philadelphia, and a season-low 157 to New York — an average of roughly 217 yards per game, less than half of what the Panthers managed in one afternoon.

Sunday’s effort against the Jets may have been the cleanest of the bunch. New York went 0-for-7 on third down in the 23-12 win, and the only real blemish was a 58-yard touchdown pass with 9:16 left that kept it from being a true shutdown performance. Even that score came cheap — six of the Jets’ 12 points came directly off Bears turnovers. Keeping the Jets to two field goals off of those turnovers was actually a positive.

Takeaways and Third-Down Dominance Keep Building

The unit continues to create chaos to go with the stops. Three takeaways against the Eagles extended a trend carrying over from last season, when Chicago led the NFL in takeaways — a streak the team is already adding to just four games into this one. Pressure is arriving in waves, coverage is tighter, and the secondary is finishing plays instead of just contesting them. New York’s inability to move the chains wasn’t an isolated event; it’s the latest example of a pattern this defense has built since Carolina.

Why the Panthers Game No Longer Defines This Defense

Every team has an off day, and the Bears had theirs in Week 1. Cornerback Malik Muhammad put it plainly afterward, crediting the offense’s 59-point outburst for covering for the defense that day — “something we’re thankful for in the moment, but not something we’re going to count on week in and week out.” That honesty turned out to be the right read. Three games, 28 combined points, three different offenses held under 250 yards. That’s not a fluke. It’s consistent, physical, increasingly confident football.

Fans who worried after Carolina can relax. It’s safe to say it now: Opening weekend performance against Carolina was the exception – not the rule. The version of the Bears defense that showed up against Minnesota, Philadelphia and New York is the real one — and the fact that it’s allowed fewer points in three games than it gave up in one is about as clean a proof as this Bears defensive turnaround is going to get.