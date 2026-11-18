The Chicago Bears are on track to return several injured players to the lineup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 after their much-needed bye week, but they have confirmed at least one veteran won’t be ready for Sunday’s kickoff.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters before Tuesday’s practice that he does not expect veteran edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo to return from the injured reserve list in Week 11, which effectively rules him out for Sunday’s home game against the Saints.

“I don’t see that happening, no,” Johnson said November 17 of activating Odeyingbo.

Odeyingbo landed on injured reserve on October 17 with a quadriceps injury that he sustained during Week 5’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed the minimum-required four games to return from IR before the Bears’ bye week, though, which means he is eligible to return to the 53-man roster once the team medically clears him.

Odeyingbo will now miss his fifth straight game for the Bears after recording three sacks in his first five games of the 2026 season, further complicating his future.

Injuries Make Dayo Odeyingbo’s Contract Look Even Uglier

Getty Chicago Bears edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo remains on injured reserve.

Odeyingbo seemed like he might finally live up to the value of his three-year, $48 million contract with the Bears when he wrangled three sacks in the first four games of the season. The longer he stays on IR, though, the worse the deal ultimately looks.

Odeyingbo was one of the biggest disappointments for the Bears during their 2025 campaign, recording just one sack and two tackles for loss in eight games before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 9 and spending the rest of the year on injured reserve.

The Bears, however, had little choice but to bring back Odeyingbo in 2026 due to the structure of his contract, leaving them crossing their fingers for improvement.

To Odeyingbo’s credit, he showed improvement and looked like the Bears’ best pass rusher through the first four games, but his ongoing injury troubles put a damper on that success — especially after news that he won’t return at the earliest window.

The Bears may have already been trending toward cutting Odeyingbo in the offseason, given that they will clear $15 million in 2027 cap space with his release. But if his injury persists and keeps him on IR longer than expected, the decision will make itself.

Jeffery Simmons Trade Has Benefited Bears Edge Rushers

Getty The trade for Jeffery Simmons (99) has enhanced the Bears’ pass rush.

Odeyingbo will have to wait a bit longer before making his return to the Bears’ active roster, but he will have a dynamic new teammate in Jeffery Simmons waiting for him when he does — which should only help him get back on his early-season track.

The Bears officially traded two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Simmons — a four-time Pro Bowler — and a fifth-round pick before the NFL trade deadline on November 10, seismically altering their pass rush.

In two games, Simmons has registered 10 total tackles with two sacks, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, six pressures and two pass deflections. He has also drawn more than two dozen double teams, creating openings for their other pass rushers.

The Bears had at least two more sacks in each of those games outside of Simmons’ contributions, with Austin Booker, Montez Sweat and Shemar Turner all tallying one.

Simmons and the Bears will get back to work and look to move to 8-2 on the year when they host the Saints at Soldier Field for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, November 22.