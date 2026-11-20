The New Orleans Saints turned in their final injury report for the week on Friday, and it brought the exact Jordyn Tyson news they were hoping for before facing the Chicago Bears.

Tyson is good to go against the Bears, according to their Friday injury report. The rookie receiver suffered a chest injury during Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but it was “just a little something,” as head coach Kellen Moore put it.

Saints Injury Report Week 11 vs. Bears

Tyson was also upgraded to a full practice on Friday after two limited days.

Besides Tyson, Alvin Kamara also practiced fully after a rest day Wednesday, and was off the injury report. Even when he was on the injury report, Kamara was listed as not injury-related.

Running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) fully participated all week, and all three carry no designation for game-day. Linebacker Isaiah Stalbird missed Friday’s practice for a personal matter but also has no designation.

Besides the positive updates, the Saints had some predictable ones too.

LB Pete Werner and CB Decamerion Richardson are questionable.

The Saints ruled five players out for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears.

According to Friday’s injury report, center Erik McCoy (biceps), right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), tackle Asim Richards (knee), cornerback Martin Emerson (concussion), and safety Justin Reid (personal matter) will not be at Soldier Field.

Saints Waived Justin Reid

While the first four make sense, the Saints officially waived Justin Reid on Friday, and the waiver process was the reason why he didn’t practice at all this week. He requested a release.

The other four injured players, McCony, Fuaga, Richards, and Emerson, didn’t practice all week either, so none of them are unexpected on the list.

As for the Bears, the Saints have some of Chicago’s players getting the green light for Sunday as well. Running back Kyle Monangai, corner Malik Muhammad II, and Luther Burden III were all cleared to play Sunday.

The Saints are already 3-6 this season, and any more losses would only mean HC Moore’s seat getting hotter. This Sunday becomes a must-win for the Saints simply for that reason.