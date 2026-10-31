Bears Could Make Another Major Trade After Jeffery Simmons Move

The Chicago Bears made the biggest splash of the trade season so far when they landed All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans on Thursday — and they might not be done.

However, their next move could be a surprising one.

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline fast approaching, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero believes it would make sense for the Bears to at least field calls on All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

“It’s unlikely the Bears will end up moving Johnson, who is in his seventh season in Chicago and sixth as a starter,” Pelissero wrote. “But with Kyler Gordon making an impact since his return from injury and the team’s financial picture in flux after the Simmons trade, it would make sense to listen to calls.

“Johnson, 27, is due about $9.697 million for the rest of this season, including active roster bonuses, and $16 million in 2027 with no guarantees.”

The Bears are a long shot to move the two-time Pro Bowler, but stranger things have happened at the deadline. Look no further than last year when the New York Jets shocked the league when they shipped Pro Bowler Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for two first-round picks.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Hasn’t Looked Like a Pro Bowler

It’s not hard to see why the Bears would at least pick up the phone on Johnson.

Chicago’s defense has been one of the better units in the league, ranking eighth in total yards allowed (313.4 per game), third in rushing yards allowed (87.6) and ninth in points allowed (20.4) through seven weeks. However, the pass defense is a different story.

The secondary has struggled for three straight games, and Johnson has been arguably the biggest culprit. He’s allowed a passer rating of 100.4 or worse in every game this season and a 129.4 rating overall, according to Pro Football Reference. His seven missed tackles are also a team high.

Two of those misses came on touchdowns in last week’s 30-24 win over the New England Patriots. Drake Maye faked him out on a run, and Rhamondre Stevenson turned a short pass into a 48-yard catch-and-run.

Head coach Ben Johnson didn’t exactly offer a vote of confidence when he was asked about the two-time Pro Bowl CB this week.

“There’s been some ups and some downs, and so just like everybody we’re evaluating at the end of each game, winning performance versus losing performance,” Johnson said. “And like I alluded to with Daniel Hardy, he’s a prime example, guys that are stepping up in their opportunities, they warrant more playing time.

“And so that’s the case that we do offense, defense, and special teams each and every week, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Why the Bears Could Cut Ties With Jaylon Johnson

Johnson is just two years removed from back-to-back Pro Bowls, including a second-team All-Pro nod in 2023, which earned him a four-year, $76 million extension in March 2024.

But groin surgery cost him 10 games last season, and he hasn’t looked like the same player since. The lack of guaranteed money in 2027 is what makes him movable.

The Bears would free up $16 million next offseason by moving on from him, which could come in handy after taking on Simmons’ three-year, $105.8 million extension. Johnson himself called 2026 “definitely a contract year” back in training camp.

Still, with Simmons in the fold and the Bears looking like legitimate contenders, general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t have to sell. However, if someone makes an offer he can’t refuse, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Johnson’s time in Chicago comes to an end next week.