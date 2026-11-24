The Chicago Bears now have the opportunity to bolster their problematic secondary by signing former New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid who is now available in free agency.

Reid asked for his release from the Saints ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Bears in Chicago, which New Orleans granted. He officially moved through the waiver wire and became an unrestricted free agent as of Monday, November 23.

“Justin Reid cleared waivers from #Saints,” Aaron Wilson of KRPC2 reported via X on Monday night.

Former Saints Safety Justin Reid Cleared Waivers Ahead of Week 12

Reid is a two-time Super Bowl champion from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are a prime candidate to sign him now that he is free to ink with whatever team he chooses.

However, Chicago is also in need of secondary help and might potentially offer Reid a better deal and/or situation depending on what his goals are in the 2026 campaign.

Reid inked a three-year contract worth $31.5 million with the Saints in 2025 and has earned north of $60 million over the course of his NFL career. But that deal now has no bearing on what he can/will sign for across the remainder of 2026.

Given Reid’s salary structure in New Orleans, he is presumably looking for an opportunity to play, and start, for a contender. Chicago is most certainly that, as the Bears are tied for the NFC North Division lead with the Detroit Lions at a record of 8-2. The Bears and Lions square off on Thanksgiving Day this week in a game that will determine the division’s outright leader as of Week 12.

Whichever team wins that contest will move to 9-2 and be a half-game back of the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. San Francisco hosts the defending Super Bowl-champion Seattle Seahawks for a Week 12 matchup on Sunday, November 29.

Bears Have Played Cam Lewis in Place of Injured Safety Coby Bryant

Chicago lost one of its starting safeties over the summer, when former Seahawks starter Coby Bryant suffered a season-ending knee injury in August.

Since then, longtime reserve defensive back Cam Lewis has started most of the Bears’ contests at safety alongside first-round pick Dillon Thieneman.

Lewis has played well enough to deserve keeping the job. However, the Bears are currently lackign depth in the secondary due to a shoulder injury to Kyler Gordon.

Gordon suffered the injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. The team had a bye the following week, but Gordon still missed last week’s contest against the Saints and was a DNP [did not practice] on the team’ injury report on Monday.

Cornerback Malik Muhammad can, and has, filled in for Gordon during the several games he’s already missed in 2026. But Muhammad, a fourth-round rookie, is capable of playing on the outside where Tyrique Stevenson has struggled mightily most of the year.

If Chicago expects Gordon’s injury will be a problem moving forward, adding Reid could be an upgrade at safety while also allowing Lewis to slot in at Gordon’s nickel cornerback slot and giving the Bears the optionality of moving Muhammad to the outside and benching Stevenson to create an optimal starting unit in the secondary.