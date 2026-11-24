The Chicago Bears are relatively healthy heading into their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, with a couple of notable exceptions.

Chicago on Monday, November 23 released its first injury report following its win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, which included three players who did not practice. Those players were nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon (shoulder), left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) and reserve running back Roschon Johnson (ankle).

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson was a full participant despite an elbow injury.

“#Bears Injury Report,” the Bears Communications X account posted. “The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Monday, participation is an estimation.”

Kyler Gordon Battling Second Serious Injury of 2026 Season

Both Johnson and Benedet sustained their injuries during the game against New Orleans at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gordon missed that contest due to a shoulder issue he suffered in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago had a bye following that game, which means Gordon’s injury has technically sidelined him for two weeks, as he would not have been healthy enough to play in Week 10 either.

Gordon is a key piece of what the Bears do on defense, as his versatility as a slot cornerback renders him an effective player in blitz packages and in coverage alike.

He missed the first five games of the year due to a calf strain, played big in four straight contests and has now sat one game with his shoulder injury and could miss the Bears’ showdown with the Lions in Detroit coming off a short week.

Gordon has tallied 13 combined tackles, including five tackles for loss, four sacks, four QB hits, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 139 defensive snaps played this season.

Gordon’s injury concerns stretch back to 14 missed games in 2025, and they have frustrated both the coaching staff and front office. His three-year, $40 million contract extension kicked in at the beginning of the 2026 campaign.

Malik Muhammad, Ozzy Trapilo Likely Replacements if Kyler Gordon, Theo Benedet Can’t Play Against Lions

The Bears will likely turn again to rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad to fill in for Gordon should the veteran be unable to play in Detroit.

Muhammad missed two games ahead of the bye week with a toe injury, though he returned to action against the Saints on Sunday.

Meanwhile, if Benedet can’t play, second-year offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo will probably step into the starting role.

Trapilo wrestled that role away from Benedet during the middle of the last season as a second-round rookie, but then suffered a torn patellar tendon during Chicago’s first-round playoff victory over the Green Bay Packers — an injury from which Trapilo has continued to fight back throughout training camp and the regular season.