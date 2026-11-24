Less than 48 hours before Jeffery Simmons delivered three sacks in the Chicago Bears‘ win over the New Orleans Saints, the team’s newest defensive star was on the South Side doing something that had nothing to do with football. Simmons was handing out Thanksgiving meals to local families, continuing a tradition he started in Nashville just three weeks after arriving in Chicago.

Through his ‘Give Em A Reason Foundation’, Simmons partnered with the CHAMPS Male Mentoring program to provide turkeys and additional meals from Hattie B’s Hot Chicken to 40 families on November 20. The event came together in less than a week after Simmons and his team connected with CHAMPS founder Vondale Singleton Sr.

For Simmons, however, the giveaway was about much more than putting food on Thanksgiving tables. His own childhood is the reason he makes these efforts a priority.

Jeffery Simmons’ Turkey Giveaway Is Rooted in His Childhood

Simmons understands the challenges many of the families he helped are facing because he grew up in a household where stability was never guaranteed. His mother, Brenda Bradley, raised five children on her own, moving the family from house to house and apartment to apartment while working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

“My mom raised five kids on her own from house to house, you know, moving here and there,” Simmons told CBS Chicago.

That experience has stayed with him. Speaking to the families at the giveaway, Simmons explained why he feels such a strong connection to single parents trying to provide for their children.

“When you know what they’ve been through, and you know what they’re going through, because I was once that child watching my mom work from job to job, move from house to house, you understand,” Simmons said in the Bears’ account of the event. “You feel for them. You don’t want them to actually feel what I felt growing up or what my family went through.”

The memories are not distant for Simmons. In a 2023 interview with the Tennessee Titans, he recalled moving six or seven times as a child and watching his mother work jobs at a convenience store and a prison. He also revealed that he bought her a house after signing his first NFL contract in 2019.

Bears Star Didn’t Wait to Give Back in Chicago

Simmons could have easily postponed his annual Thanksgiving event while settling into a new team and city. Instead, he made sure the tradition continued.

Singleton helped organize the gathering, giving families connected to CHAMPS the opportunity to meet Simmons, receive their meals and spend time with the All-Pro defensive tackle. Singleton said the families got to see “Jeff the person,” praising Simmons for taking time with every child and family, signing items and making the event personal.

Simmons launched his ‘Give Em A Reason Foundation’ in 2022 to support young people and families in need. His charitable work has included efforts in his hometown of Macon, Mississippi, and Nashville, where he previously served as a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Jeffery Simmons Is Already Embracing Chicago

Simmons also made it clear that the welcome he and his family have received in Chicago has meant a great deal. He described the city’s passion for sports as something special, revealing that his sister was moved to tears by the support he received entering Soldier Field. His mother was emotional, too, hearing fans cheer for him from the suite.

“I’m so grateful to be able to be accepted by this city and this fanbase,” Simmons said.

The defensive tackle has already made an impression on the field, recording three sacks against New Orleans on November 22. But his first Thanksgiving giveaway in Chicago offered another glimpse of what he hopes to bring to his new home.

Simmons came to Chicago as an elite defensive player. He is also making it clear that he wants to become part of the community—and help families who remind him of the one that raised him.