The Chicago Bears will be without cornerback Kyler Gordon against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day due to a shoulder injury, but as unfortunate as that is, it was something the team could see coming after he missed Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints and sat out every practice session during a short week.

But the groin injury that has left starting outside cornerback Tyrique Stevenson questionable for the game at Ford Field popped up on the team’s official injury report on Wednesday, November 25 out of nowhere, indicating that it probably occurred recently in practice.

Tyrique Stevenson was added to the injury report with a groin injury. It’s been a rough year for Stevenson with injuries. He’s battled various bumps, bruises and strains since Bears training camp. https://t.co/S1UozS3FOI — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 25, 2026

“Tyrique Stevenson was added to the injury report with a groin injury,” Adam Jahns of CHGO_Sports posted to X. “It’s been a rough year for Stevenson with injuries. He’s battled various bumps, bruises and strains since Bears training camp.”

Bears Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson Has Struggled on Field This Year

This season has not been easy for Stevenson from an on-field perspective either.

The former second-round pick is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and while he has maintained his starting job for essentially the entire campaign (he has started seven of the nine games he has played, while Chicago has played 10 contests thus far), Stevenson might have found his way to the bench already were it not for a rash of injuries across the secondary.

The Bears drafted rookie cornerback Malik Muhammed in the fourth round back in April, and he has been flat out better than Stevenson — although Muhammad has played frequently in the nickel spot due to Gordon’s injury concerns, which have cost him five games going on six once the team takes Ford Field tomorrow.

Stevenson ranks 97th out of 107 cornerbacks who have seen enough snaps to qualify for a rating through Week 11, per Pro Football Network’s player impact scores. Jaylon Johnson, Stevenson’s fellow outside CB, ranks 90th. Meanwhile, Muhammad is No. 60 and Gordon has not played enough snaps to qualify.

Malik Muhammad Likely to Replace Tyrique Stevenson in Chicago Starting Next Season

Safety Coby Bryant lost his entire year to a preseason knee injury and subsequent surgery, which slotted Cam Lewis in as a starting safety.

Lewis otherwise might have assumed the nickel cornerback duties during Gordon’s two multi-game injury absences, which would have freed up defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to potentially replace Stevenson on the outside with Muhammad.

Eventually Muhammad is likely to move to the outside, as Stevenson’s tenure in Chicago appears most likely over after 2026. Stevenson will enter free agency next March if the Bears don’t extend him before then and represents a potential compensatory draft pick for Chicago if he signs elsewhere, which he is almost certain to do if he hits the open market.