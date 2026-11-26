The Chicago Bears are likely at the beginning of what could be a multiyear run of success, not the end of their contention window as one rumor circulating this week suggests.

Somehow, the notion that the Bears must win the Super Bowl this year or lose their chance at doing so over the next several seasons because of the team’s financial situation caught considerable traction via social media over the past several days.

However, while some of the numbers floating around are accurate, they have often been accompanied by incorrect salary cap analysis that fails to grasp sufficiently the ways in which Chicago can clear space in 2027 and still maintain several quality players while also opening up room to add others at positions of need via free agency and/or trade.

Field Yates of ESPN took to social media on Tuesday, November 24 and debunked the idea that the Bears’ find themselves in dire financial shape.

I don't know why this notion that the Bears are facing salary cap straits in 2027 has generated traction recently, but it's… not true. There are so many pathways for this team to easily clear cap room next year. And extend Caleb Williams. https://t.co/KxgIzFYttr — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 24, 2026

“I don’t know why this notion that the Bears are facing salary cap straits in 2027 has generated traction recently, but it’s… not true,” Yates posted to X. “There are so many pathways for this team to easily clear cap room next year. And extend Caleb Williams.”

Bears Have Several Trade, Cut Candidates Next Offseason

Chicago is currently just shy of $24.3 million over the cap in 2027. However, there are several players on the defense alone with whom the team can part to save considerable amounts of money.

Cutting or trading cornerback Jaylon Johnson will save the Bears $16 million against the cap next year. Johnson has played extremely poorly this season, ranking 90th out of 107 cornerbacks who have seen enough snaps to qualify for a ranking, according to Pro Football Network’s player impact scores.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo’s release represents $15 million in potential savings for Chicago. Odeyingbo played poorly during the first half of the 2025 campaign and then tore his Achilles tendon, ending his season.

He bounced back with better performances this year, but then suffered a quad injury in Week 5. Odeyingbo has not played since and is a strong cut candidate next offseason.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is in the second season of a three-year deal. And while Jarrett has been more reliable than Odeyingbo from a health standpoint, the two-time Pro Bowler is 33 years old and has not lived up to his $43 million contract. The Bears can save $13.5 million by cutting Jarrett next spring.

Bears Can Extend Contracts for Players Like Montez Sweat to Clear Cap Space

The combination of parting ways with just those three players would move the Bears out of the red and more than $20 million into the black.

Chicago can save more by moving on from Montez Sweat than any of Johnson, Odeyingbo or Jarrett. However, he is playing his best football since 2023 over the past three games after reuniting with college teammate and elite NFL defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Thus, instead of cutting or trading Sweat and clearing north of $20 million in cap space, the Bears may decide to extend him on a new contract. That will allow opportunities for Chicago to convert some of Sweat’s 2027 salary into a signing bonus and bring down his cap number even while adding more years and money to his deal overall.

The Bears also hold draft picks in both the second and third rounds next year after trading their 2027 first-rounder to the Tennessee Titans as part of the deal to acquire Simmons, so adding higher-end rookie talent remains another path forward for Chicago to improve next offseason.