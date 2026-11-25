Caleb Williams has played in some of football’s biggest games, but one of his favorite Thanksgiving memories has nothing to do with a touchdown or a dramatic finish. Growing up in the Washington, D.C., area, he would watch the holiday games with his father while enjoying his mother’s cooking. One particular snack combination stuck with him: chips dipped in creamed spinach.

This Thanksgiving, Williams will experience the holiday from a very different perspective. Instead of watching the NFL from home, the Chicago Bears quarterback will lead his team against the Detroit Lions in a matchup with major NFC North implications.

“It’s great memories,” Williams said Tuesday at Halas Hall. “Now I get to be a part of making memories for somebody else. So, we want to go out there and we want to put on a show and have fun doing it.”

Caleb Williams Thanksgiving Memories Started With His Family

Williams’ recollection offered a glimpse of what the holiday meant to him before he became an NFL quarterback. The games were part of the family tradition, but so were the familiar surroundings: his father beside him, his mother’s food and the excitement of watching football on a day when the entire country seemed to be doing the same thing.

The creamed-spinach detail made the memory especially personal. It was an ordinary childhood habit, but one that has stayed with him as his career has taken him from watching Thanksgiving games to becoming one of the players featured in them.

Williams admitted that holiday games were always exciting to watch as a kid. Now he gets to experience the atmosphere from the field, with a national audience watching him.

Bears Have More Than Thanksgiving Pride on the Line

There will be plenty at stake when Chicago visits Detroit on Thursday. Both teams enter the matchup with 8-2 records, and the winner of the noon CT kickoff at Ford Field will take sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

Williams knows the short week and road environment will make the assignment difficult. But he also recognizes that these are the kinds of games a team with bigger ambitions must be ready to win.

“As a competitor, as a team that wants to go and strive for greatness, you’ve got to go on the road, and you’ve got to be able to go out and win these battles,” Williams said.

For the Bears quarterback, Thursday’s game carries a personal connection beyond the standings. The holiday once meant sitting at home with his family, watching other players take the field. Now he has the opportunity to give those same kinds of memories to young fans watching him.

And while the stakes against Detroit are considerably higher than anything happening on the family couch, Williams clearly hasn’t forgotten the simple Thanksgiving traditions that made the day special in the first place.