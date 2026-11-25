Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon looked iffy all week to play against the Detroit Lions on short rest after missing last week’s contest against the New Orleans Saints, and the team confirmed his unfortunate playing status on Wednesday, November 25.

The Bears will play their second consecutive contest without the star nickel cornerback, who hurt his shoulder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. Chicago had its bye the following week, which essentially brings Gordon’s time absent up to three weeks due to the shoulder concern.

He also missed the first five games of the campaign due to a calf strain that plagued him throughout training camp and the preseason. Soft-tissue injuries rendered the $40 million defensive back unavailable for 14 of the team’s 17 regular-season contests in 2025 as well.

Bears Add Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson to Injury Report 1 Day Before Lions Game

Also out for the Thanksgiving Day showdown at Ford Field in Detroit are linebacker Elijah Hicks with a concussion and running back Roschon Johnson due to an ankle issue, per the team’s official injury report.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson is questionable with an elbow injury, though he was a full participant in practice all week long. Starting left tackle Theo Benedet is not carrying an injury designation with him into the weekend after suffering a quad strain against the Saints last Sunday.

The one surprise on the Bears’ Wednesday report was the addition of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson to the list with a groin concern. Based on the flow of events, it appears likely Stevenson suffered the injury during practice work this week.

Chicago listed its second outside cornerback as “questionable” for Thursday’s game in Detroit, which is a considerable blow even though Stevenson has struggled for much of the year.

The Bears are already light on depth in the secondary because of safety Coby Bryant’s preseason injury (a knee surgery ended his campaign before it began) and Gordon’s continued absence due to his shoulder concern.

Meanwhile, the Lions boast among the best and most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Bears Can Capture NFC North Division Lead, No. 2 Spot in NFC Playoff Race With Win Over Lions

The holiday matchup between the Bears and Lions will determine the outright leader of the NFC North Division.

The Minnesota Vikings (7-3) fell out of a first-place tie with Chicago and Detroit last week via their loss to the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers (9-1). Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers (6-4) are playing the Los Angeles Rams (6-4) the day before the Bears and Lions meet on Thanksgiving.

Chicago (8-2) and Detroit (8-2) have not played yet this season. The two teams will also square off at Soldier Field in Week 17 on January 3.

The winner of Thursday’s game will not only claim sole possession of the division lead, but will move into the N0. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture, just one game behind San Francisco.