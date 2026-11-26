Perhaps no one outside of the Detroit Lions organization knows who and what quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jamhyr Gibbs are better than Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson spent three years as the offensive coordinator for both players between 2022-24, and did so to tremendous success. He then came to Chicago to coach QB Caleb Williams and despite dethroning Detroit as the NFC North Division winners last year, Johnson lost both contests to his former franchise.

The NFL set up its schedule to keep the Bears and Lions separated until a Thanksgiving Day showcase at Ford Field in a decision that is about to pay enormous dividends, as the rivals are both 8-2 and about to play for both the division lead and the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind the San Francisco 49ers (9-1).

Johnson spoke on Wednesday, November 25 about his former QB-RB tandem in Detroit and the challenges they present the Bears’ defense, which the front office recently revamped by trading two first-round picks and more for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

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“They’re hot right now, playing great football. They’re 6-0 at home,” Johnson said. “Quarterback Jared, he’s playing the best football of his career. I do think it starts with Gibbs though. If he’s not the offensive player of the year right now, then he’s got to be top three because he’s all over the place. Really the strength of their defense is on the inside with those D-tackles and with those safeties.”

Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs Both in NFL MVP Race Heading Into Week 12

Goff is hovering around the MVP conversation this season after completing nearly 68 percent of his passes for 20 TDs and just four INTs through 10 games.

The Lions QB is currently 8th in the odds to win the award, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Gibbs, however, is actually further up the list than Goff with the fifth-best chances to win the MVP heading into Week 12. He is the highest non-quarterback on the list, and the only non-QB in top 11. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is currently 12th.

Gibbs has tallied 222 carries for 1,098 rushing yards and 13 TDs on the ground, all of which lead the league. He has also caught 45 passes for 404 yards and two scores.

Caleb Williams, Bears Favored to Best Lions

Despite how well the Lions and their two offensive leaders are playing, Chicago remains a 1.5-point road favorite to win at Ford Field as of Thursday morning.

Williams, who is seventh in the MVP race currently, has captained a five-game win streak for the Bears.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.