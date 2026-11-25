The Chicago Bears‘ running back room is relatively banged up, which led the team to elevate Salvon Ahmed to the active roster ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Lions on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago announced the move on Wednesday, November 25 via social media.

“The #Bears have elevated RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Elijah Jones from the practice squad for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions,” the Bears Communications X account wrote. “Ahmed and Jones are standard practice-squad gameday elevations and, per NFL regulation, will revert back to the club’s practice squad after the game.”

RB Salvon Ahmed to See Action for Bears in 3rd Straight Game

This will be Ahmed’s third week of action for the Bears since he joined the squad in May.

Ahmed was part of the initial 53-man roster cutdowns on August 30 but re-inked with the practice squad the following day. He played in the team’s Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home and the Week 11 contest against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Chicago had a bye in between those outings.

Thus far, Ahmed has tallied 58 yards on 11 carries for an average of 5.3 yards per attempt, which would put him near the top of the league in yards per haul if he’d carried the football enough times to qualify. He has tallied long runs of eight yards and 19 yards in his past two appearances, respectively.

Ahmed has played a total of 27 offensive snaps, and while he has not participated on special teams yet, he is an option for the Bears in the return game against Detroit should that prove a necessity for any reason.

Now 27 years old, Ahmed appeared in 38 games over his first four NFL seasons (2020-23) with the Miami Dolphins, starting four of those contests during his rookie campaign as an undrafted free agent out of Washington.

Ahmed has tallied 651 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground as well as 40 receptions for 274 yards and one score through the air over the course of his career.

Roschon Johnson Out for Bears With Ankle Injury, Kyle Monangai Still Appears Hampered by Turf Toe

Ahmed will take the place of Roschon Johnson as Chicago’s RB3 after Johnson exited last week’s game against the Saints with an ankle injury. That same issue will sideline him against the Lions on a short week.

Running back Zavier Scott, who joined the Bears in early September after the Minnesota Vikings cut him, has appeared in four games for Chicago this season but has yet to log a carry. Instead, he has seen 65 snaps of action on special teams. Scott is currently on the injured reserve list (IR) due to a hand injury.

Backup running back Kyle Monangai returned to action against New Orleans after six weeks off (five games missed plus the bye) following a turf toe injury. However, his workload against the Saints included just eight carries and one target in the pass game, which indicates he is not yet back to 100 percent. That was Monangai’s lightest usage rate of the season to date.

So, all things considered, Ahmed could see meaningful work out of the backfield for the third game in a row against a Lions’ defense that has played considerably better since the return of safety Brian Branch five games back.