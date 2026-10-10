Bears Favored to Pull Off Stunning Reunion With $18 Million Pass-Rusher

The Chicago Bears have one of the better rosters in the NFL, but if there’s one position the team could stand to upgrade, it’s pass-rusher.

Through four games, most of Chicago’s pass-rush production has come from two players: Dayo Odeyingbo (13 pressures, 8 hurries, 3 sacks, 2 QB hits) and Montez Sweat (11 pressures, 8 hurries, 2 sacks, one QB hit).

Many analysts believe the Bears are one edge-rusher trade away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender. And according to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, Chicago could be close to pulling off a major trade to land the team that impact rusher that it needs.

Bears-Khalil Mack Reunion Could Be on the Horizon

In his “What I’m Hearing” column on Saturday, Jones alluded to the mounting trade buzz about Mack possibly returning to Chicago for a second stint with the NFC North power.

“Khalil Mack to Chicago is something multiple league sources told me makes the most sense if both teams continue on their respective trajectories,” Jones wrote. “… Mack is on an 0-4 Chargers team and on an expiring contract. He signed a one-year, $18 million deal that includes $8 million in base salary.

“Trading him this upcoming week would mean a team would need roughly $5 million to $6 million in cap space to take him on. The Bears have roughly $9 million in cap space and a clear need to bolster the pass rush. Mack spent four seasons in Chicago. At 35 years old, he is still in search of his first playoff victory.”

Former Bears Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long also recently advocated for Chicago to make a bold push for Mack, who’s on a one-year, $18 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“One thing I was talking about this week … trade moves — is this a Bears team that’s one trade away from being a Super Bowl contender?” Long stated. “Look, I thought it was going to be Maxx Crosby, but the Raiders keep winning and they’re not going to let that guy out on a Southwest flight again. Maybe Khalil Mack — return of the Mack. I’m just saying.”

Khalil Mack Has Fond Memories From First Bears Run

With the growing speculation of Mack returning to the Windy City, several clips have been going viral on social media of the 116-sack edge-rusher raving about the positive memories he has from his four-year run with the Bears from 2018 to 2022.

“While I was in Chicago, it was real special to me, especially that first year, having all the pieces — Kyle Fuller, Prince (Amukamara), Eddie (Jackson), (Adrian) Amos, Akiem (Hicks), Eddie Goldman, Leonard Floyd, Danny Trevathan, Roquan (Smith) — I could go on and on,” Mack said. “What that felt like out there was a special time. Those four years I’ll never forget.”

During an appearance on “Bussin’ With the Boys,” Mack again raved about the good times he had in Chicago years ago.

“Looking back on it, you realize how important those moments are,” Mack stated. “You definitely shouldn’t take those moments or those teams that you got(for granted) — that defense we had was very special. Knowing Vic Fangio, defensive guru, genius in his own right … just having everybody all at once, all at the same time, playing at the level we were playing at, and having those creative minds behind us — it was a special time.”