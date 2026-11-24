The Chicago Bears are adding a former Green Bay Packers cornerback to their 53-man roster days before their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

According to the NFL’s official transaction wire, the Bears claimed veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom off waivers from the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, November 24.

Yiadom returns to the NFC North after spending the 2021 season with the Packers, who acquired him during training camp in a cornerback-for-cornerback trade that shipped Josh Jackson to the New York Giants. He went on to play in 16 games for the Packers.

The Bears have not officially announced Yiadom’s addition, but they have a spot open on their 53-man roster and won’t need to make a corresponding roster cut to add him.

The Bears will kick off against the Lions in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day.

Isaac Yiadom Has Played More Defense Since Packers Exit

Getty Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Isaac Yiadom has joined the Bears’ 53-man roster.

Yiadom spent most of his previous stint in the NFC North working in the third phase, playing more snaps on special teams (307) than defense (95) for the Packers. Since leaving in 2022, though, he has earned more defensive snaps in his subsequent stops.

As a 17-game player in both 2023 and 2024, Yiadom played more than 1,000 combined defensive snaps for his respective teams. He was most impressive in 2023 as a member of Dennis Allen’s defense in New Orleans, logging eight starts for the Saints and allowing the lowest single-season completion percentage (48.9%) of his career in coverage.

Yiadom has since fallen back into a special teams role, having played 55 special teams snaps and zero defensive snaps in three games for the Commanders before his release.

Given Allen’s familiarity with Yiadom, though, the 30-year-old cornerback might have an opportunity to contribute to the rotation amid their injuries in the secondary.

Bears News: Elijah Hicks Ruled Out Against Lions in Week 12

Getty Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks has been ruled out of Week 12’s Thanksgiving Day game.

Yiadom is unlikely to play a significant role for the Bears when they face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12, but the team’s latest injury news could open up a role for him to at least contribute on special teams during the holiday matchup.

The Bears are already highly unlikely to have slot cornerback Kyler Gordon available for a second straight game due to a shoulder injury, but they also won’t have backup safety Elijah Hicks, whom head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday is in the concussion protocol.

If Gordon does not play, the Bears will presumably have Clark Phillips III cover his nickel role again as he did in Week 11, while Hicks is a backup and needs no immediate defensive replacement. Without them, though, Yiadom will likely be asked to play on special teams in place of Hicks, who has played 202 special teams snaps this season.

The Bears will release their final Week 12 injury report on Wednesday afternoon.