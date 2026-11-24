The Chicago Bears are probably going to clean house on the defensive side of the football come the offseason, though one expensive player might be saving his job with the organization in 2027 right before our eyes.

Defensive end Montez Sweat found himself suspended for two games during the middle of this season, which altered a few things with regards to his contract and created the possibility of Chicago saving $21 million against the salary cap by cutting or trading him in the offseason while eating just a $4 million dead cap hit.

Sweat — a Pro Bowler in 2023 when he came to the Bears via a mid-season trade — has been a quality player during his time in the Windy City, which includes 31 tackles for loss and 25.5 sacks in 50 games played, all of them starts.

But he’s also now on the wrong side of 30 years old and heading into a contract year on his $98 million deal that carries a $25 million cap hit. So even playing well, Sweat is a strong candidate to land elsewhere next season unless he shows enough that the Bears want to extend him, which is another option to push his immediate cost down and give the team flexibility to add talent to the defense next offseason.

That perhaps was not the track on which Sweat found himself until a few weeks ago, when he returned to action and the Bears paired him with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Montez Sweat Has Been Highly Productive Since Returning From Suspension, Bears’ Trade for Jeffery Simmons

Sweat and Simmons were teammates in college at Mississippi State, and Simmons is perhaps the best DT in the NFL.

Simmons’ arrival to the roster has not only made Sweat’s job easier because of all the attention Simmons gets from opposing offenses, but it has appeared to reinvigorate Sweat as the team’s highest-paid edge-rusher.

Sweat has logged seven QB hits, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a safety over his past three games coming off of the suspension. That is also the number of contests that Simmons has been in a Bears uniform.

Bears Transformed Defense, Locker Room by Adding Jeffery Simmons

If Sweat continues to perform at this level down the stretch of the season, his production and chemistry with Simmons may prove too valuable for the Bears to give up — even at the price of $25 million with needs on defense and a desire to get younger and leaner financially ahead of what will be a massive contract extension for QB Caleb Williams coming down the pike.

Head coach Ben Johnson spoke highly during a media session on Tuesday, November 24 about Simmons’ play over the team’s most recent three-game run and how he has affected his teammates, including Sweat.

“I think it’s unique. But he’s a unique individual as well,” Johnson said. “I think it speaks volumes to his character, who he is.”

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“We had a hunch of who we’re acquiring, and yet until you see it come to fruition in real life, you don’t know for sure,” Johnson continued. “So, I don’t think anybody in this building could be more pleased than Ryan [Poles] and myself, just how well he has taken to this team. We’re going to need to continue to have his effect on our defense, on our locker room, on our entire team, for us in this back half of the season.”