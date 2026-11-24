The Chicago Bears‘ injury report two days ahead of their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field was a mixed bag, but the team got one piece of crucially important news on starting left tackle Theo Benedet.

Benedet suffered a quad injury during the Bears’ Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints. He exited the game for a brief time but ultimately returned. However, he began this week on the injury report, in which Chicago listed him as a DNP [did not practice] for Monday’s session.

That changed on Tuesday when Benedet was back on the field in a full capacity for a Chicago offensive line that can breathe a sigh of relief amid some run game woes the coaching staff has bemoaned in media sessions over the past two days.

“Theo Benedet listed as FULL after being listed as DNP yesterday,” Harrison Graham of “Bears Now” captioned a shared post of Chicago’s official injury report. “Looks like Kyler Gordon will be out again, along with Roschon Johnson and Elijah Hicks (confirmed out).”

Gordon is battling a shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Hicks popped up on the report Tuesday with concussion symptoms that head coach Ben Johnson said will sideline him on Thursday for certain.

Johnson, Chicago’s third-string running back when the position group is at full health, sustained an ankle injury in the first half of the game against the Saints last Sunday. He left the contest immediately following the play in question and did not return to action.

Bears’ Former Starting Left Tackle Ozzy Trapilo Still Fighting Back From Knee Injury

An interesting element of Benedet’s injury concern is that second-year offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo probably would have stepped into the starting role Thursday in Detroit if necessary.

Trapilo stole the starting job from Benedet last season for the final one-third of the campaign, give or take. Benedet initially assumed the lead at left tackle mid-season after Braxton Jones suffered an early injury.

However, Trapilo went down with a torn patellar tendon in Chicago’s first-round playoff win over the Green Bay Packers in January. He fought his way back onto the practice field before the campaign began in earnest, which was months sooner than the team initially anticipated.

Bears Have Battled Injuries at Left Tackle for Past 2 Years

Still, the Bears re-signed Jones to a one-year deal after it appeared he would likely play elsewhere in 2026. Thus, Jones was the starter again to begin this season, but again suffered an injury that cut his year short.

Benedet then stepped into the starting role, as the Bears are easing Trapilo back into action. Trapilo has played in five games this season, logging 37 offensive snaps and 28 snaps on special teams.

At full health, Trapilo is presumably still the best option at LT for the Bears. However, the particular injury he suffered is among the most difficult for players to come back from and regain their previous form. So it is unclear if Chicago is holding Trapilo back for health reasons, because Benedet is simply better day in and day out at this point, or both.

In any case, putting Trapilo back into the starting lineup for the holiday contest in Detroit did not appear an optimal situation for the Bears, and they now appear to have avoided it.