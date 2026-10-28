Bears Trade Pitch Lands $60 Million CB in Much-Needed Defensive Shakeup

The Chicago Bears have one of the best run-stopping units in the NFL, allowing the third-fewest rushing yards per game (87.6).

But their pass defense has been a different story. Chicago ranks dead last in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.7) and 31st in explosive play rate allowed, and many feel general manager Ryan Poles has to add help to the secondary before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

The Bears have been linked to several defensive backs including Riq Woolen and Nahshon Wright. But an emerging name gaining some momentum recently is a player Chicago has reportedly tried to trade for before.

Titans CB Alontae Taylor Named Trade Fit for Bears

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen recently ranked the top 25 trade candidates ahead of the deadline, and Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor made an appearance on the list.

Fowler and Bowen gave Taylor just a 10% chance of being traded, but if he is, they both agree the Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers are possible fits for the $60 million cornerback.

“Taylor is not an easy player to trade because of his contract, which guarantees his entire 2027 salary of $20.5 million,” Fowler wrote. “But as one NFC exec put it, Taylor was the best corner in free agency in March, and that type of player has value no matter what.”

In six games with the Titans, Taylor has recorded 25 tackles, one sack, zero pass breakups and zero interceptions. He’s allowed 21 catches on 24 targets for 215 yards and a touchdown, and he’s allowing a 117.9 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

That’s a far cry from his final season with the New Orleans Saints in 2025, when he logged 83 tackles, 11 passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks, and he was much more feared in coverage.

Things reached a boiling point for Taylor in Week 6 when head coach Robert Saleh healthy scratched him against the Indianapolis Colts. Saleh said Taylor needed a reset while adjusting to playing outside full-time in a new scheme.

What Taylor Would Add to the Bears

This isn’t the first time Poles has kicked the tires on Taylor. Bleacher Nation’s Luke Stuffings reported the Bears tried to swing a trade for him last fall, but the deal fell apart at the last minute.

Chicago’s need at outside corner hasn’t gone away either. Jaylon Johnson has surrendered 24 catches on 31 targets for 445 yards, Tyrique Stevenson is injured, and rookie Malik Muhammad is the only other option outside with any starting experience.

Taylor’s versatility is a big selling point. He played both inside and outside with the Saints, logging 40 pass breakups, four interceptions, and seven sacks over four seasons. The Bears would be betting that Taylor’s 2026 struggles are a scheme problem (or just a Titans problem) and not an issue with the player.

The Titans are 1-6 and likely won’t be competing for a playoff spot anytime soon. Taylor’s value is at an all-time low, and shipping him to Chicago to recover some draft capital is a move that might be worth making.