Bears Eyeing Another Blockbuster Trade After Jeffery Simmons Move: Report

The Chicago Bears’ Jeffery Simmons experiment got off to a sizzling start on Monday night, as the All-Pro defensive tackle racked up six tackles and a sack in a 34-17 beatdown of the defending champion Seattle Seahawks.

Chicago’s acquisition of Simmons sent shockwaves through the NFL world, and the Bears might not be done dealing.

At 6-2, the team is off to its best start since 2012. However, general manager Ryan Poles is still working the phones ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that the Bears are hunting for even more help on defense, and he named two familiar faces as players to watch.

Rapoport Floats Bears-Khalil Mack Reunion

Adding Simmons to the defensive line unquestionably legitimizes Chicago’s defense and boosts the team’s pass-rushing prowess.

And while Simmons was a fantastic start, Rapoport suggested Chicago could look to upgrade on the edge in addition to the Simmons move. He pointed to Los Angeles Chargers DE Khalil Mack as someone Poles could turn his sights to next.

“If you’re going to make a trade, make an impact,” Rapoport stated. “They have done it — kudos to Ryan Poles for understanding where they are as an organization. Among their needs, they have a need on the edge, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them add some secondary help as well.

“Khalil Mack is a name that obviously we’ve discussed. The problem with that is Joe Hortiz, the general manager for the Chargers, has shown no indication that he wants to sell at all. But they like how Khalil Mack has helped the young edges and helped the locker room. It’s bad there, but they do not want to give up on the season.”

Bears Shopping for Secondary Help?

The secondary is arguably the team’s biggest concern. The Bears entered Week 8 allowing 8.7 yards per pass attempt — the worst mark in the NFL. They’ve also surrendered a 40-plus-yard completion in five of their first seven games.

All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson has allowed a 129.4 passer rating, according to Pro Football Reference, which is why he’s been floated as a trade candidate himself. Tyrique Stevenson (139.4) has been even worse.

With the struggles of Chicago’s defensive backs, Rapoport suggested Poles could also be on the hunt for reinforcements in the defensive backfield.

“The other interesting one is Nahshon Wright, who was with the Bears last year and is with the Jets now,” Rapoport stated. “He’s really not playing. Could that be a name to watch just for some depth? I do not believe Ryan Poles is done.”

Why Khalil Mack, Nahshon Wright Moves Could Be Worth the Gamble

Mack’s name has been linked to Chicago for weeks. Rapoport said on Sunday’s “NFL GameDay Morning” that the Bears were still calling around on edge-rushers.

“Wouldn’t be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in the offing here,” he said.

The 35-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year, who has three sacks this season, spent four seasons in Chicago from 2018-21 and is on an expiring one-year, $18 million deal, so he’d be a pure rental with no long-term cap hit.

If the Chargers keep their asking price reasonable, a reunion would be a no-brainer for a Bears team that suddenly looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Wright would be a much cheaper, lower-profile move.

The 28-year-old was a revelation for the Bears in 2025. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod after picking off five passes and recovering three fumbles.

But Chicago let him walk in free agency, and he’s been an afterthought with the Jets. Wright has been healthy-scratched for four games, and all 22 of his snaps have come on special teams.

Wright’s knack for takeaways would be a welcome sight in a secondary that keeps giving up chunk plays.

“I’m open to anything at this point,” Wright told ESPN’s Rich Cimini last week.