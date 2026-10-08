The Chicago Bears are 3-1 in second place in the NFC North, and even as they head west to face off against arch-nemeses, the Green Bay Packers, with backup QB Tyson Bagent starting in place of the injured Caleb Williams, they remain small favorites in the matchup.
Whilst the Packers have not had such a bountiful start to the season, currently lying at 2-2 amid a weak schedule to commence the 2026 season, Bears head coach Ben Johnson still had some very generous words to say about Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love.
“Obviously Jordan Love is one of the better quarterbacks in this league. He is as accurate as anybody.” Johnson said on Wednesday, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.
Other fans suggested that Johnson was being sarcastic, or that in praising Love he was taking a subtle dig at head coach Matt LaFleur – with whom he historically has no love lost.
Although Love has clearly had his struggles early on in the season, a poor running game and a fractured offense line that ranks dead last in pass protection – by a wide margin – has made his life far more difficult than it should have been in 2026. Even then, the Packers QB ranks 8th in passing yards and 7th in passing touchdowns.
But unless you’re facing a bona fide, undeniable legend like Aaron Rodgers, there is never a good time to praise Green Bay quarterbacks if you’re a Bears head coach.
Yet it’s a tactic that multiple coaches apply en masse ahead of games, often used as a buffer to shield themselves against post-game backlash and to temper expectations in case the player goes off against them in the forthcoming game.
If Ben Johnson and the Bears beat Green Bay on Sunday, however: all will be forgiven.
Ben Johnson Sparks Backlash After Jordan Love Comments