Ben Johnson Sparks Backlash After Jordan Love Comments

The Chicago Bears are 3-1 in second place in the NFC North, and even as they head west to face off against arch-nemeses, the Green Bay Packers, with backup QB Tyson Bagent starting in place of the injured Caleb Williams, they remain small favorites in the matchup.

Whilst the Packers have not had such a bountiful start to the season, currently lying at 2-2 amid a weak schedule to commence the 2026 season, Bears head coach Ben Johnson still had some very generous words to say about Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love.

“Obviously Jordan Love is one of the better quarterbacks in this league. He is as accurate as anybody.” Johnson said on Wednesday, via The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

These are certainly controversial words of praise coming heading towards the quarterback of the Bears’ least-favored team in all of football.

Some fans online were not exactly thrilled with the statement.