Ben Johnson Makes Blunt Statement on D’Andre Swift’s Fumbling Issues

The Chicago Bears lead the league in rushing to start the season, having already garnered 785 yards on the ground in just four games in 2026.

The majority of said yards have been more-or-less equally divided between running backs D’Andre Swift and second-year pro Kyle Monangai, with the latter leading the former ever so slightly with 324 to 311.

However, it is not all hunky dory for the rushing attack in Chicago, as Swift has already fumbled twice to start the season; a pace that would put him on track for almost 9 fumbles for the year, which would be more than the leading RB in that category from 2025: James Cook, who had 7.

D’Andre Swift Has Already Fumbled as Many Times as in 2025

Now, that is not quite how statistics work, and not al fumbles are created equal. But suffice to say head coach Ben Johnson realizes it is still a problem to contend with, and speaking to the media on Wednesday he spoke plainly about the problem.

“Ben Johnson says D’Andre Swift’s fumbles the past few weeks are uncharacteristic of him. Credited Minnesota for the first one. The one last week he called “egregious,” and he says Swift knows that.” Zach Pearson reported on Wednesday.

D’Andre Swift’s Fumble ‘Egregious’ But ‘Uncharacteristic’

Swift has never had a vast fumbling issue throughout his career, although he has always been slightly prone to them; he has fumbled at least one in every season he has been a pro since coming out of Georgia as a second round draft pick in 2020, but he’s never done so more than 3 times.

So it is reasonable to say that two in four games for the former Detroit Lion is certainly uncharacteristic to an extent.

Thankfully for both Swift and the team, the fumble in the third quarter of last week’s contest – the one that Johnson saw as “egregious” – was not costly as the Bears went on to win 23-12.

In all other ways, both Swift and Monangai have had an excellent start to the season, and this coming week they face a Green Bay side whose run defense is shaky at best, and currently ranks 28th in the league this season.