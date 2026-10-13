Bears Starter Labeled ‘Dirty’ After Unsportsmanlike Move on Sideline

Sunday was an all-around bad day for the Chicago Bears. Not only did they add another loss to their record, but they did it in an embarrassing fashion against their biggest rival. There is no love lost between these two franchises. Chicago and Green Bay literally have the longest rivalry in NFL history. The bad blood was stirred quite a bit last season. The Packers sought retribution for their playoff elimination last season, and, to a degree, you could say they got it.

Now, you need to preface that this came at a game early in the year and without Caleb Williams in the lineup, but still, it was a statement that could have big ramifications down the line. Amid the chaos of their 31-7 defeat, there is one moment that’s gaining traction on social media as a “bad look” for one of the Bears’ starters.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos is currently going viral for attempting to trip Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden after he ran onto the team’s sideline during a punt return.

Golden responded to the incident, saying after the game, “It’s all good. I ain’t got nothing to say to him.”

Despite Golden’s lack of acknowledgment, Santos has received criticism on social media for the unsportsmanlike move.

Some Label Bears Cairo Santos As ‘Dirty’ and Some Say ‘Justified’

“THIS IS AN AWFUL LOOK”, MLFootball posted on X.

“Bears kicker Cairo Santos appeared to try to TRIP Packers WR Matthew Golden after the play was over. Fans are furious and questioning why the refs didn’t throw a penalty flag for this. An extremely dirty-looking move.”

Now, while unacceptable regardless, other fans believe Santos was justified, as many have pointed out, Golden seemingly intentionally knocked over one of the Bears’ coaching staff members prior to the trip attempt.

Overall, it doesn’t seem to be gaining any traction from the league office. It appears neither player will be fined for their actions.

Overall, the Bears will be happy to put this game in the rearview mirror as they move on to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. However, you better believe the team will be entering with even more heat when they face Green Bay again on Christmas Day in Week 16. For that matchup, hopefully both teams are at full strength, and everyone will get to see who truly is the better opponent.

Chicago Bears Are Currently Last In The NFC North

Speaking of full strength, Caleb Williams appears to be nearing his return. Ben Johnson told reporters, “He’s on track. We’ll see if that’s Atlanta or after. I think it’s going to be close.”

Hamstring injuries can linger if not properly handled, and the last thing that Chicago needs is for Williams to be limited in any capacity. However, after their recent shellacking by a Packers team that got stomped by Atlanta just two weeks ago, you have to wonder if that plays into Williams’ timeline.

Chicago is currently last in the NFC North despite having a winning record. Starting with two big losses in the division is a tough start. Despite starting the same way last season, it’s still not an ideal way to attempt to repeat as division champions.