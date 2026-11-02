Bears’ Ben Johnson Sends Message on Potential NFL Action Against Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is standing his ground over wearing his banned Caddix cleats amid threats of further NFL punishment, but head coach Ben Johnson seems confident that the dispute won’t cost the Chicago Bears their starting quarterback.

The league has fined Williams in consecutive weeks for wearing an unapproved brand of cleats during the two games he has played since returning from a hamstring injury.

He received an initial $11,941 fine for the violation in Week 6’s game — which he is currently appealing — then a doubled fine ($23,882) for his repeat offense in Week 7.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the issue stems from Williams’ refusal to wear a spat or cover the “unapproved logo” of the Caddix brand, a newer company. Adidas, Nike and Under Armour are the only apparel brands with NFL partnerships.

Williams said he has no plans to cover up or black out the logo on his cleats when the Bears play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8, which has led to speculation that the NFL could eventually impose a more severe punishment — such as preventing him from playing or penalizing Chicago until he wears rule-abiding cleats.

Johnson doesn’t seem worried about that outcome, though.

“He’s all about the team, and I know he’s not going to hurt the team,” Johnson said bluntly when asked about the possibility on Saturday, October 31.

Would NFL Suspend Caleb Williams Over Cleats Violation?

Getty Caleb Williams could be subject to harsher NFL punishment if he continues to violate rules.

Williams feels strongly about the safety “science” behind his cleats, which is why the 24-year-old quarterback is willing to openly defy the NFL despite the escalating fines.

Would the league actually keep Williams from playing over cleats, though?

Johnson is likely right that Williams would back down in his standoff with the league before letting the issue affect his availability. Rapoport, however, reported that it has become “a matter of principle” to Williams, who believes in the Caddix product.

The company’s website says it uses “SmartStuds” technology to help cleats release more quickly from the ground, reducing the rotational torque on players’ knees and ankles and limiting injuries. It also claims that more than 30 NFL players wear the cleats.

Even still, it remains unclear how far either side is willing to go. The NFL seems more likely to just continue imposing escalating fines until Williams falls in line. If he never does, though, perhaps the league will run out of patience and pursue further action.

How the NFL handles Williams’ appeal could speak volumes.

Bears News: Joe Flacco Will Pay Caleb Williams’ Cleats Fine

Williams won’t know whether his fines — totaling $35,823 over two weeks — will stick until the league rules on his appeal, but it won’t cost him a dime either way.

Both Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, who is an investor in the company, and Caddix CEO Jack Rasmussan have offered to pay Williams’ fines if they are upheld.

“If Caleb gets fined again for wearing Caddix, I’ll pay the fine myself,” Flacco said in a statement via Complex Sneakers. “I’ve worn these cleats for years, and I know firsthand the difference they make. When you’re playing at this level, you need equipment you can trust.”

Williams is signed to a four-year, $39.48 million rookie contract with Chicago and can clearly pay the fines himself, but Rasmussen seems to think the associated marketing is worth it.

“I think the majority of the reason behind it is [that] it’s the right thing to do,” Rasmussen told WBAL-TV 11’s Samantha Croston. “Obviously, Caleb can afford to pay the fines. We all know that. But I think it’s just standing behind what you made and what the product does and how it is and the goal and the vision we have at Caddix. That’s paying a fine. It’s not just handing someone $11,000. It’s actually standing behind what you’ve built. I think it’s more important.”