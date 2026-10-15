Bears QB Caleb Williams Sounds Off on Inaccurate Injury Reports That Led to Ridicule

According to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, no one got it right with regards to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago’s quarterback was notably annoyed while speaking with media members on Thursday, October 15, mainly because of what he claimed was incorrect reporting across the board on his injury.

“Caleb Williams took issue with reports out there over the type/severity of his injury,” Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported via X. “He said that nothing that was reported was accurate and clarifies that he sustained a ‘hamstring tear, a pretty serious one.’ Williams did not disclose the grade of the hamstring injury when asked.”

Matt Abbatacola, formerly of The Score Chicago, commented on Cronin’s report that Williams was “snippy” in the delivery of his answer and clearly ready to proceed to the “next question.”

Williams was the subject of several jokes and memes following his injury, as doctors carted him off the field with a towel over his head and tears in his eyes. Subsequent reports soon after indicated he was walking with a barely visible limp, may have sustained just a Grade 1 hamstring strain and might miss just a single game.

The quarterback has missed three starts to date, and the most recent reporting on his injury indicates it was a Grade 2 strain (on a scale of Grades 1-3), though Williams did not confirm or deny that Thursday.

Caleb Williams on Track to Start Against for Bears at Falcons This Week

Williams’ interview comes on the heels of his second straight practice this week in which the QB was a full participant.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Williams is looking good to start against the Atlanta Falcons in Chicago’s Week 6 road contest this Sunday.

For a second straight day, Bears QB Caleb Williams was listed as a full participant in practice, putting him on track to start Sunday’s game against the Falcons. https://t.co/mg6nugrmx4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2026

“For a second straight day, Bears QB Caleb Williams was listed as a full participant in practice, putting him on track to start Sunday’s game against the Falcons.” Schefter wrote on X.

Bears RB Kyle Monangai Probably Won’t Play Against Falcons in Week 6

Williams’ return to the lineup could prove key to Chicago turning things around after a 31-7 drubbing by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last weekend.

The Bears were without running back Kyle Monangai in that contest, while RB1 D’Andre Swift logged just one carry in the second half before the coaching staff removed him from the game due to health concerns of his own.

Monangai looks unlikely to go in Atlanta due to a lingering turf toe issue and has not practiced at all this week. However, the team has not listed Swift on the injury report at all despite knee and hip problems over the past couple of games, which bodes well for his status.

Chicago will turn around on a short week following its showdown with the Falcons, as the Bears will host the New England Patriots four days later on Thursday Night Football.