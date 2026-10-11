Is Caleb Williams Playing Today vs. Packers? Latest Bears News

Caleb Williams will not play for the Chicago Bears today. They face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. Williams was a participant in their most recent practice and was listed as questionable for today’s game.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo offered an update on when Williams could potentially play next, ahead of the Bears’ game against the Packers.

“Really good news for the Bears the other day with Caleb Williams returning to practice with that hamstring injury, not good news this week, really for next week, because this is Williams starting to work his way back and pushing to play next week,” Garafolo reported.

“That’s what I’m told by multiple sources here. The team is going to see how he does over the course of the week. So we really don’t know this is going to go. But, this is Williams trying to get back right on the timeline. We thought 3-4 weeks potentially for him for that Grade 2 hamstring strain. So let’s see how this week goes.”

If all goes well, Williams is pushing to play against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 6. Tyson Bagent will be the Bears’ starting quarterback vs. the Packers, with Case Keenum at the ready as the backup QB.

However, Williams was on the field prior to the game, with Devan Kaney reporting that he is putting in some work.

Caleb Williams Listed As Questionable For Bears

Despite returning to practice, Williams is listed as questionable on the latest Bears injury report.

After not participating in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Williams returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. Kyler Gordon, Noah Sewell, and Shemar Turner are also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Kyle Monangai and Keyshaun Elliott are listed as out after not participating in practice on Thursday or Friday.

Last-Minute Bears Roster Moves With Noah Sewell & Zavier Scott

Before taking the field for Sunday’s game, the Bears announced roster moves on Saturday.

“The Chicago Bears announced that the club has activated linebacker Noah Sewell from Reserve/PUP,” the team said via a press release. “The Bears have also elevated running back Zavier Scott from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Scott is a standard practice-squad gameday elevation and, per NFL regulation, will revert back to the club’s practice squad after the game.”

“Scott joined Chicago’s practice squad prior to the start of the regular season after spending training camp with the Minnesota Vikings. Entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, Scott spent a majority of his rookie season on Indianapolis’ practice squad before signing to the Vikings’ practice squad prior to the start of the 2024 regular season.”

Regardless of which quarterback plays for the Bears in Williams place, it looks like the cavalry is coming (next week).