Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams’ MVP Odds & Latest News

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has given the organization plenty of reasons for optimism during the 2026 season, and his name is increasingly appearing in conversations surrounding the NFL MVP race despite missing three games due to a hamstring injury.

However, the former No. 1 pick is also making headlines for something beyond his performance on the field.

For now, let’s look at his current MVP odds.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams’ MVP Odds

Caleb Williams has worked his way into the NFL MVP conversation, although he still has ground to make up on the leading candidates. As of November 2nd, DraftKings Sportsbook has his odds at +1400, which is tied with Patrick Mahomes and Drake Maye and behind Trevor Lawrence (+850), Brock Purdy (+425), Joe Burrow (+425), and Josh Allen (+140). Bet 365 has Williams at +1200, MGM at +1600, and FanDuel at +2000.

Kalshi has Williams at a 6% chance to win, behind Maye at 7%, Lawrence at 9%, Purdy at 14%, Burrow at 20%, and Allen at 36%

Still, being included among the leading candidates despite missing three games is notable.

The odds also reflect how quickly the MVP conversation can change throughout the season. A strong stretch of performances, particularly as Chicago continues pushing toward the postseason, could help Williams gain more attention from voters and bettors.

Especially when the Bears play against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football the week after.

So, how does MVP voting work?

Since 2022, 50 ‘NFL MVP Voters’ get the privilege of putting five players on their ballots.

The votes are tallied based on a system:

Votes Points First Place 10 Second Place 5 Third Place 3 Fourth Place 2 Fifth Place 1

The votes are not public, and they are submitted before the start of the playoffs.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport Reveals Latest News on Williams’ Banned Cleats

Williams is also making headlines for his decision to continue wearing Caddix cleats despite the NFL’s rule surrounding the footwear and its visible branding.

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport detailed the situation, explaining that the quarterback has been warned by the league and fined a total of $35,823 over the past two weeks.

“As one source close to Williams explained, it’s a matter of principle more than anything. Williams believes in his cleats and wants to spread the word,” Rapoport wrote.

The cleats feature Caddix’s “SmartStuds” technology, which the company says reduces rotational torque transmitted through the foot and into the knees and ankles, potentially helping reduce injuries. The brand is relatively new and is also worn by around 40 other NFL players.

Chicago head coach Ben Johnson was asked Saturday whether the league could flag the Bears or prevent Williams from playing with the Caddix logo visible.

“He’s all about the team, and I know he’s not going to hurt the team,” Johnson said.

For now, the Bears will hope the attention surrounding Williams’ footwear doesn’t overshadow what he’s accomplishing on the field. With his MVP odds continuing to generate buzz, No. 18 has plenty of opportunities to make headlines for his play as well.