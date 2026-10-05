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Why Bears Fans Can Relax Despite Caleb Williams’ Practice News

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Caleb Williams quarterback Chicago Bears
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 04: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears walks off the field following the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field on October 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have already revealed that second-string quarterback Tyson Bagent will once again suit up as the starter when the team take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5’s rivalry game and rematch of the Bears’ comeback Wild Card Round win back in January.

However, on Monday head coach Ben Johnson shared a second quarterback update, adding that Williams will not be practicing throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s divisional game.

Caleb Williams Not Practicing Ahead of Packers Game

“Caleb Williams will not practice this week, per Ben Johnson, who still believes Williams is operating on a “week to week” timeline as he recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Johnson said Williams is doing well attacking his rehab.” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported on Oct. 5.

Williams is expected to miss a total of three to four weeks after suffering the hamstring strain back on Sep. 20 in Week 3’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

In the prior two games that the former first overall pick has been absent, the Bears have gone 2-0. Whilst the offense has not exactly sparkled, leaving the defense to be the star of the show; both Bagent and Case Keenum – who lead the team to a 27-7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles one week ago – have looked more than adequate filling in.

Caleb Williams Not Practicing Should Not Worry Bears Fans

The news in and of itself is nothing drastic: a three to four week timeline normally means exactly that – three to four weeks.

This coming Sunday will be three weeks to the day, and next week’s decision on whether the former USC and Oklahoma product practices will be the bigger one that will signal how Williams is doing in the recovery process.

The Packers have been a far weaker team than many expected over the first month of the season, although recent veteran additions to the interior of the offensive line could see the Green Bay fix – or at least improve – what has otherwise been easily the weakest area of the team so far this season.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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Why Bears Fans Can Relax Despite Caleb Williams’ Practice News

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