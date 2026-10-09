Bears Get Caleb Williams Update From Ben Johnson Before Packers Game

The Chicago Bears will be without Caleb Williams against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but Ben Johnson’s latest comments offer a glimpse into the quarterback’s recovery.

“We got him progressively increasing the amount of running that’s going on, and of course the throwing aspect of it is a big part of his position as well,” Johnson said, per Chris Emma of ESPN Chicago. “Our guys have a good plan in place and we’re just going step by step with that right now.”

Williams has missed the Bears’ last two games. Now he will miss a third consecutive game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, leaving Tyson Bagent to start in his place.

Caleb Williams is on his way

Caleb Williams suffered the injury during a fourth quarter scramble in the Chicago Bears 9-3 loss to Minnesota on September 20.

Ben Johnson initially described Williams as week to week as subsequent reporting identified the injury as a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

The Bears have been cautious with their starting quarterback, and Johnson’s latest comments offer a glimpse into the work Williams is doing away from the field.

Still, the update does not provide a firm timetable for Williams’ return… Johnson did not announce a target date or suggest that the quarterback was ready to resume full practices.

That distinction matters as the Bears approach another important divisional matchup. And I believe what they are doing is the right move. The Bears should NOT rush Caleb Willaims back because he is (likely) the future of this team.

Bears have bought Williams more time to recover

The Chicago Bears results without Caleb Williams have helped ease some of the immediate pressure surrounding his absence.

The Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-7 in Week 3 with veteran Case Keenum starting before Bagent took over the following week. Bagent then helped Chicago defeat the New York Jets 23-12, improving the team’s record to 3-1.

Tyson Bagent completed 25 of 34 passes for 268 yards and an interception against New York, giving the Bears another win while Williams continued his recovery. Johnson has since confirmed that Bagent will start against Green Bay.

The upcoming matchup presents a tougher test. The Packers are a divisional opponent, and playing at Lambeau Field adds another challenge for a Bears team trying to maintain its early season momentum.

Even so, Chicago has little reason to gamble with Williams’ health. The offense has managed to win without him, allowing the coaching staff to keep its focus on his recovery rather than forcing a quick return.

Williams’ progress will remain worth monitoring as the Bears move through another week without their starting quarterback. His increasing running workload and continued throwing work provide more information about where he stands, but the next meaningful milestone will be his return to practice.

Until that happens, Bagent remains the man responsible for keeping Chicago’s offense moving. Williams’ recovery will determine when the Bears can get their starting quarterback back, and Ben Johnson’s latest comments make clear that the team intends to follow its plan rather than rush the process.