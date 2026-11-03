Bears QB Caleb Williams Receives High Praise From Tom Brady, Russell Wilson After Seahawks Win

The Chicago Bears are continuing to turn heads after their impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks, and quarterback Caleb Williams is receiving plenty of praise for his performance.

Williams became the first quarterback this season to throw for more than 200 passing yards (247) against that tough Seahawks defense, and has gotten the attention of two former Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who have nothing but good things to say about Chicago’s QB1.

Bears News: Tom Brady Explains Why Caleb Williams Is Perfect for Ben Johnson’s Offense

Tom Brady knows what it takes to operate a successful NFL offense, and his comments about Caleb Williams offer an interesting perspective on why the quarterback and Ben Johnson have become a dynamic duo in Chicago.

“Caleb Williams is the perfect quarterback for that Ben Johnson offense because Ben likes to do things a little bit unconventionally. He likes to move the pocket a little to the right, a little to the left so that pass rush can never really get a beat on you. And then Ben Johnson uses his skill players as well as any coordinator in the league. They’re just doing unbelievable things.”

Brady’s assessment highlights one of the biggest advantages of having Williams in Johnson’s system. Rather than keeping the quarterback stationary and allowing opposing pass rushers to attack from predictable angles, Johnson incorporates movement and different looks that can make life more difficult for defenses.

Russell Wilson Believes Williams is a Top 2 Quarterback in the NFL

Brady isn’t the only former NFL QB impressed with Williams. Russell Wilson also offered a significant endorsement while speaking with former Bears player Kyle Long.

“Caleb Williams, in my opinion, it’s him and Joe Burrow as the best quarterbacks in the National Football League right now. …To me, when I watch Caleb Williams, I see this dynamic quarterback that has that animal instinct.”

Comparing Williams to Burrow is noteworthy, especially when it’s barely Year 3 for Caleb and Year 7 for Burrow, who’s been to the Super Bowl and established himself as one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks.

The comments from both Brady and Wilson offer two different perspectives on what makes Williams so exciting. Brady sees a quarterback who fits Johnson’s offensive philosophy exceptionally well, while Wilson sees a dynamic playmaker with the instincts to be in the conversation alongside the NFL’s top QBs.

After the win over Seattle, the praise from Brady and Wilson gives Bears fans another reason to be excited about what Williams and Johnson could accomplish together.