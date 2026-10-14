Chicago Bears Dealt Concerning D’Andre Swift Update Amid Montez Sweat News

The Chicago Bears are between a rock and a hard place heading into their Week 6 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons. If Montez Sweat were the rock, then D’Andre Swift might be the hard place.

Hours before the Sweat news dropped, the Bears were dealt a concerning update on D’Andre Swift. The update comes just days before their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, and days after their 31-7 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

“Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift is being bothered by both a hip and knee injury. He only got one carry in the second half Sunday against the Packers and then was held out for the remainder. Something to monitor this week,” Ben Devine reported on October 13th, 2026.

Sports medicine doctor Jesse Morse also chimed in on Swift’s situation.

“D’Andre Swift has been really banged up lately, powering through in Week 5 despite dealing with hip and knee injuries. The Bears were only down to 14- 7 at halftime, yet Swift only reportedly had one carry in the second half. Potentially concerning. They were without Monangai secondary to his turf toe injury, which is likely to prevent him from playing in Week 6 as well. Roschon Johnson as the 3rd back but he only average 1.2 YPC. A situation to monitor as the Bears should likely get back Caleb Williams, who will be limited in his rushing abilities coming off the hamstring strain, as they face the Falcons in Atlanta,” Morse wrote on social media.

D’Andre Swift has been really banged up lately, powering through in Week 5 despite dealing with hip and knee injuries. The Bears were only down to 14- 7 at halftime, yet Swift only reportedly had one carry in the second half. Potentially concerning. They were without Monangai… https://t.co/L9LGE6lNlG pic.twitter.com/5IAGJPZ5zX — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) October 13, 2026

One thing is clear: if the Bears have to battle more injuries, especially with the recent Sweat news, they could be in for a bumpy ride for a couple of weeks.

The 27-year-old has 354 rushing yards amid 78 carries this season. Swift recently signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension with the Bears.

D’Andre Swift Update Comes Amid Montez Sweat Suspension

Only a few hours after this update, news broke about Sweat. NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the suspension news on social media.

“Bears DE Montez Sweat has been suspended the next two games without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy,” Schefter reported on Tuesday.

As a result, Sweat will forfeit a pretty penny.

“#Bears DE Montez Sweat will forfeit $2.3M of 2026 salary per his 2-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. Additionally, the $12.7M remaining on Sweat’s 2026 salary is now unsecured, as the PED suspension voided all future guarantees. Sweat is due a non-guaranteed $21M in 2027,” Spotrac reported on October 13th.

If there is any silver lining to the Sweat news, it’s this.

However, more potential injuries are never a good thing. Hopefully, whatever is happening with Swift will be resolved by Sunday.