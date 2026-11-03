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Chicago Bears Dealt Malik Muhammad Update Before MNF vs Seahawks

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Malik Muhammad II
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Chicago Bears dealt Malik Muhammad update before Seattle Seahawks game for Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears are taking on the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football. To the delight of Bears fans, they will have Jeffery Simmons in their ranks. However, some unfortunate news has emerged regarding Malik Muhammad II.

Before taking to the field for Monday Night’s game, the Bears announced their inactives list. Here is the list of everyone who will be inactive:

“Case Keenum (Emergency 3rd QB), Jordan McFadden, Malik Muhammad II, Jayden Loving, Kyle Monangai, and Jordan Van Den Berg,” the Bears announced.

Malik Muhammad Inactive For Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 29: Malik Muhammad #24 of the Chicago Bears reacts to a play during the first half of Week 3 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Muhammad being inactive tonight isn’t entirely a surprise, especially given his status all week.

On the Bears injury report, Muhammad was a limited participant Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a toe injury.

Luckily for the Bears, T.J. Edwards, Colston Loveland, and Jack Sanborn are coming off the injury report for Monday’s game.

The cornerback is in his first season with the Bears. Muhammad has 12 solo tackles and one sack in seven games. Monday night versus the Seahawks will be the first game that Muhammad misses.

Chicago Bears News Updates Before Seahawks Game

Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 17: Tyler Scott #10 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown reception with Stephen Carlson #88 against the Buffalo Bills during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 17, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In addition to the inactives, the Bears have a few other news items ahead of Monday night’s game.

The #Bears have elevated TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Carlson is a standard practice-squad gameday elevation and, per NFL regulation, will revert back to the club’s practice squad after the game,” the team revealed.

They also shared some info about a coach who will miss the game.

“Chicago Bears Linebackers Coach Richard Smith (Health) will not travel with the team to Seattle and will not coach in Monday night’s game against the Seahawks. Assistant Linebackers Coach Kevin Koch will serve as Smith’s replacement and handle all Linebackers Coach responsibilities,” the team wrote on social media.

One way or another, it should be an interesting game for Bears and Bears fans.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Chicago Bears Dealt Malik Muhammad Update Before MNF vs Seahawks

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