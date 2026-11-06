Chicago Bears Dealt Chase Young Trade Rumor Amid Zavier Scott News

The Chicago Bears are once again in the middle of NFL trade rumors. While teams remain perplexed by the Los Angeles Chargers‘ trade stance, the Bears may have a different option in Chase Young. Meanwhile, the Bears have news emerging regarding Zavier Scott.

Amid all of the chatter surrounding a Khalil Mack reunion with the Bears, New Orleans Saints defensive end Young has popped up in a new NFL trade rumor.

“The #Bears and #49ers have checked in on #Saints Chase Young,” the NFL Rumors X account shared.

It should be noted that this account linked the Bears to Jeffery Simmons just a few hours before the trade happened.

Why a Chicago Bears Trade For Chase Young Makes Sense

There are a few reasons why the Bears trading for Young makes a lot of sense.

There was one user on social media who summarized the reasons:

“Same account that broke the news of the Bears calling for Simmons 3 hours before the trade. Will have to move $ around, but this would rock -Know’s Allen’s scheme. 66 pressures in ’24 w/DA in NO -Had 49 pressures, 15 QBH & 10 SK in ’25 -Former teammate of Sweat in WSH,” they wrote.

Same account that broke the news of The Bears calling for Simmons 3 hours before the trade. Will have to move $ around, but, this would rock -Know's Allen's scheme. 66 pressures in '24 w/DA in NO-Had 49 pressures, 15 QBH & 10 SK in '25-Former teammate of Sweat in WSH 👀 https://t.co/M06bI2EoxU — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) November 5, 2026

Acquiring a player with Young’s talents would be a huge boost to their defense. This user’s post reveals what some of those talents are.

“The Bears are linked to Chase Young. This would be an ALL IN move if trade him for a 3rd rounder. Ryan Poles showed strong interest in Young back in 2023. Chase Young this season: • 3rd in the NFL in sacks • 1st in the NFC in sacks • 4th in the NFL in sack yards (48) • 2nd among all edge rushers in PFF pass-rush grade,” this user wrote.

All things considered, this trade would be a huge boost to the Bears’ defense and give them arguably the best defense in the league.

Latest Chicago Bears News Regarding Zavier Scott

On Thursday, news broke regarding Zavier Scott.

“The #Bears have placed RB Zavier Scott on Reserve/Injured,” the Bears announced on Thursday.

In addition to this announcement, Brad Briggs added additional context to the situation.

“It’s actually a thumb injury for Zavier Scott, and there is reason for hope that his stay on injured reserve will be on the shorter side. Could potentially return after a minimum stay on IR,” Briggs reports.

It's actually a thumb injury for Zavier Scott and there is reason for hope that his stay on injured reserve will be on the shorter side. Could potentially return after a minimum stay on IR.https://t.co/pXFngUOrYo — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 5, 2026

Getting Scott back sooner than later is obviously the best-case scenario in this situation.

With only a few days left between now and the NFL trade deadline, there is sure to be more chatter and more deals executed across the league.

Many eyes are on Chicago, let’s see what happens.