Do the Chicago Bears Play Today? Latest NFL Schedule News

The Chicago Bears are flying high since the return of Caleb Williams to the lineup. The now 5-2 Bears have won two straight games against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots since shrivelling up against the Green Bay Packers. For those curious about the Bears’ schedule, here are the details on when they play next.

Do the Chicago Bears Play Today, October 25th, 2026?

No, the Bears do not play today, October 25th, 2026.

The reason that they don’t play today is that they have already played their Week 7 matchup. This past week’s Thursday Night Football is technically part of the Week 7 NFL schedule. That schedule concludes with Sunday’s games.

When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next?

If the Bears don’t play today, when do they play next?

The Bears’ next scheduled game will be on Monday, November 2nd, 2026, versus the Seattle Seahawks.

The weekly NFL schedule begins every Thursday and ends on the following Monday. Meaning, the Week 8 schedule will begin on Thursday, October 29th, 2026, and conclude on Monday, November 2nd, 2026.

Remaining Chicago Bears Schedule

To avoid any confusion, here is the schedule for the remaining games on the 2026 regular season schedule for the Bears.