Bears Receive Great News in Potential Trade for Colts’ DeForest Buckner

The Chicago Bears could have an opportunity to make a significant addition to their defensive line before the NFL trade deadline on November 10th. With the Indianapolis Colts already completing a notable trade, there is growing reason to believe the team could be willing to make more moves before the deadline, potentially putting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on Chicago’s radar.

The Colts recently sent eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also added that the “Colts are open for business. And likely not done.” That development is encouraging news for the Bears, who have been connected to multiple defensive players, including Buckner.

Colts’ Quenton Nelson Trade Could Open for Bears to Pursue DeForest Buckner

The Colts’ decision to trade Nelson signals that Indianapolis is willing to consider moving established players rather than risk losing them without receiving compensation. There were questions about whether interim Colts general manager Ed Dodds would want to keep players like Nelson on the roster, but all signs point to him being open to listening to offers for other star players like Jonathan Taylor and DeForest Buckner.

For the Bears, Buckner would represent a potentially valuable addition to the defensive line. He’s racked up 16 solo tackles, six sacks, 11 hurries, and 20 total pressures this season and could be an immediate difference-maker in Chicago.

There is also an encouraging financial factor to consider. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper identified Chicago as a good fit for Buckner ahead of the deadline and projected his 2026 salary cap hit at approximately $6.5 million. Definitely doable for the Bears, who have around $9.2 million in available cap space, according to OvertheCap.com.

A good estimate of what the Colts would likely get in return for Buckner is a 2027 third-round pick, and maybe one late-round selection in 2028.

NFL Insider Expects Bears to be Aggressive, Links Buckner to Chicago

The possibility of Chicago pursuing DeForest Buckner becomes even more intriguing given NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s expectations for the upcoming trade deadline.

During an appearance on The Pivot, Schultz predicted that the Bears, along with the San Francisco 49ers, will be aggressive during the trade deadline and linked Buckner as a potential trade target for both organizations.

“I’ve heard both teams connected to several defensive players including rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, also DeForest Buckner. Along with some names who aren’t necessarily on the trade block. I think both Chicago and San Francisco, they want to be aggressive, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a move before the deadline,” Schultz said.

He also added after the Nelson trade that the Colts are also actively shopping Buckner.

If the Bears want to bring him to Chicago, they should act fast.