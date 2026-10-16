Bears Have a Chance to Fix Their Gervon Dexter Mistake With One Trade

The Chicago Bears have a chance to address one of their biggest roster decisions from the offseason by making a trade for Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.

Chicago sent Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons in August in exchange for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a 2027 fifth round pick. Dexter has already made the move look questionable, and Atlanta doubled down on its decision by signing him to a four year, $78 million extension.

The Bears cannot get Dexter back, but they can add another proven defensive tackle before the NFL trade deadline. Payne is an intriguing option, especially if Washington would consider moving him for a conditional fourth round pick.

One more defensive addition could help Chicago make a run

The Chicago Bears have shown why it is worth considering a move.

Chicago is 3-2 through five games, and its rushing attack has been productive. They have also won games without needing Caleb Williams to carry the offense.

Williams is expected to return, which gives the Bears another reason to consider strengthening the roster around him. Since the offense has shown it can move the ball, adding help on defense (especially at DT after trading away Gervon Dexter) makes the most sense as it could make the team more difficult to handle over the second half of the season.

Of course, trading for Daron Payne would not fix every issue. His current production is modest, and the financial side of the deal would need to make sense. Chicago would have to determine how much of his remaining contract it could absorb and whether Washington would be willing to negotiate a price that reflects his contract situation.

The Commanders are 1-3-1, so their direction over the coming weeks could affect their willingness to move veterans. That record alone does not mean Payne is available, and there is no confirmed indication that Washington plans to trade him.

But if the Commanders are open to offers, Ryan Poles should at least make the call.

Make the call

The Chicago Bears do not need to make a trade simply to justify moving Gervon Dexter. They need to make the decision that gives them the best chance to win now.

A conditional fourth round pick for Daron Payne would be a reasonable proposal if the financial details work and the team’s evaluation supports the move.

Sure it would not erase the Dexter trade. Dexter is younger and now has a long term deal in Atlanta, while Payne would likely be a short term addition. But Chicago can still respond to the loss by improving its defensive line before the games become more important.

If Payne can help the Bears generate pressure and hold up inside, the move could make a real difference in a competitive NFC. Chicago has put itself in position to contend early in the season. Now it has a chance to decide whether the roster is good enough as it stands or whether one more defensive addition could help take it further.