Bears Land Intriguing News Tidbit Via Giants ‘Odd’ Trade Move for Jeffery Simmons

The Chicago Bears made a major investment in their defense when they acquired All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans, sending two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to land one of the NFL’s most disruptive interior defenders. However, Chicago wasn’t the only team interested in bringing Simmons aboard before the November 10th trade deadline.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh made an unusual attempt to acquire the defensive tackle, bypassing traditional NFL trade-talk channels by contacting Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk directly.

That move ultimately didn’t work, but Jones wrote that “one GM who became aware of the call said it violates a code amongst primary football decision-makers, that they will only deal with each other.”

A risky move that could jeopardize future trades for the Giants.

John Harbaugh Made Direct Call to Titans Owner to Pursue Jeffery Simmons

Here’s more on Jones’ report about Harbaugh calling the Titans owner instead of general manager Mike Borgonzi:

“The Giants have been looking to make a deal ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, knowing they will go into Week 9 atop the NFC East. General manager Joe Schoen had previously reached out to Titans GM Mike Borgonzi, who told Schoen and other inquiring teams that they wouldn’t trade Simmons.”

“Harbaugh then opted to call Strunk, the Titans’ controlling owner, in an attempt to get Simmons. Harbaugh got the same message from Strunk, who has empowered Borgonzi to make football decisions for the franchise.”

It’s really an odd move by Harbaugh to go around both general managers and contact the owner straight up. He probably thought that would provide an opportunity for Jeffery Simmons to become available.

Bears News: Chicago’s Offer for Simmons Was Too Good for Titans to Refuse

While the Giants were trying to find a way to acquire Simmons, Bears general manager Ryan Poles had been interested in the defensive tackle for years. Jones reported that Poles had been eyeing Simmons dating back to the 2019 NFL Draft, when both he and Borgonzi worked together in Kansas City.

The Chiefs ultimately weren’t in a position to select Simmons, who went 19th overall to Tennessee.

Years later, Poles finally found an opportunity to bring Simmons to Chicago, putting together an offer Tennessee couldn’t refuse.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided additional insight into why the Titans agreed to the deal.

“After hearing from as many as 3 other teams inquiring on Simmons, the Titans simply felt that Chicago’s offer had reached a price where ‘we could not say no anymore.'”

The Giants missed out, while Poles secured a player who could change everything for the Bears.