Insider Reveals Why Bears Didn’t Trade for DeForest Buckner

The Chicago Bears made a big statement on Thursday morning when they swung a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans for Jeffery Simmons. While the Bears also picked up a 2028 fifth-round pick in exchange for Simmons, they gave up quite a bit to get him, as they parted ways with first-round picks in 2027 and 2028 and a 2027 fourth-rounder.

Over the past few days, it had become increasingly clear that Chicago was in the market for defensive line help, and it ended up landing perhaps the best defensive tackle in the league in Simmons. However, he wasn’t the team’s first target, as that was DeForest Buckner, who ended up getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, the Bears opted to not trade for Buckner, and it sounds like there was one big reason why they passed on him.

Why Did the Bears Pass on Trading for DeForest Buckner?

The BTS of how the Jeffery Simmons deal came together, according to multiple league sources.Having checked in with the Titans several times over the last couple weeks, the message was he’s not available. But this is a reminder, as one team said: “Everyone has a price.” The… https://t.co/BaoltuBFUt pic.twitter.com/a9Azhwbsb0— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 29, 2026

Despite being forced to navigate a stretch of their first seven games of the year without star quarterback Caleb Williams, who missed time with a hamstring injury, the Bears have cruised to a 5-2 start. Their latest result saw them pick up a hard-fought victory over the New England Patriots in Week 7, who are fresh off a Super Bowl appearance last season.

Chicago has a high-powered offense, but concerns have lingered about its defense, with its defensive line being perhaps its biggest need. Initially, it seemed like Buckner was going to be the top interior defensive lineman available, but the Indianapolis Colts ended up sending him back to his old 49ers team in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

The Bears paid a lot more for Simmons, but it’s tough to argue with the notion that they came away with the better player here. According to a new report, Chicago shifted its pursuit from Buckner to Simmons when it found out about Indianapolis’ asking price for the three-time Pro Bowler, as the front office didn’t feel comfortable with the team’s demands.

The Bears, according to multiple sources, made a push for DeForest Buckner as well, but didn’t feel comfortable with the draft capital Indy wanted,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported in a post on X.

Did the Bears Make the Right Decision Trading for Jeffery Simmons?

Getty An anonymous NFC general manager quickly labeled the Bears a Super Bowl contender after their trade for Jeffery Simmons

On the surface, this seems like a head-scratching decision when considering what the Niners gave up to get Buckner and what the Bears gave up to get Simmons. However, Buckner made it pretty clear he wanted to return to San Fran, which is where he began his NFL career, so in order for Chicago to have a shot at landing him, it likely would have had to give up more than a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Giving up two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder in exchange for Simmons is a pretty steep jump, but the front office clearly believes in this team and thinks that the addition of the former Titans superstar can help this team make a Super Bowl run. Simmons will have an immediate opportunity to make an impact for his new team in Week 8 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.