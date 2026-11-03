Bears New Trade Acquisition Jeffery Simmons: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Chicago Bears made a blockbuster trade, sending two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to acquire Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Simmons, 29, joins Chicago having started 104 of 106 regular-season games for the Titans since being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft (19th overall). Here’s everything you need to know about the five-time captain, three-time AP All-Pro.

Jeffery Simmons’ Origins

Jeffery Simmons was born on July 28th, 1997, and grew up in Macon, Mississippi, where he attended Noxubee County High School.

He was already considered an elite football prospect before reaching college. Simmons was ranked as the nation’s No. 10 overall high school prospect by Scout.com and received five-star ratings from both Rivals and Scout.

He eventually went to Mississippi State (2016-18), where he appeared in 38 career games and earned First-Team All-Southeastern Conference recognition in his final two seasons.

His Mother Raised Five Children as a Single Parent

One of the biggest influences on Simmons’ life has been his mother, Brenda Bradley, who raised five children as a single parent in Macon, Mississippi.

Simmons has repeatedly cited his mother for helping me become the person he is today.

“That’s one thing that motivates me, my family,” Simmons said back in 2018 while he was playing at Mississippi State. “My mom was a single mother, so, every time I step on the field it is for her.”

Fast forward to 2026, and he still has the same answer to who inspires him the most.

“I think the person who inspires me, especially when I was growing up and to this day, is my mom. My mom raised five kids on her own. I’ve never had a dad in my life. But to see her never complain, working from job to job — we always had great birthdays, always had a great Christmas. She’s my reason, and she’s my rock, and her dedication to making sure her kids never suffer from anything – that’s what inspires me the most.”

His success in football has always represented something bigger than his individual accomplishments: providing a better life for his family.

He’s Arguably The NFL’s Top Defensive Tackle

A lot of NFL fans might not know much about Simmons, especially since he hasn’t appeared in a primetime game since 2023, but he’s elite. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that he’s the league’s top defensive tackle.

Here’s how he ranks among all defensive tackles since 2025:

15.0 sacks (1st)

23 tackles for loss (1st)

85 pressures (tied-1st)

28 pressures after double team (1st)

31 quick pressures (1st)

6 turnovers caused by pressure (1st)

9.5 sacks on 3rd down (1st)

That’s why the Bears gave up two first-round picks and one fourth-rounder to bring him to Chicago.

Simmons is a Three-Time Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

No wonder why the Bears wanted to trade for him. A three-time NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee with the Titans, Simmons has consistently shown that he’s made an impact off the field.

One notable charity Simmons started was Give Em A Reason, a foundation and community built to give opportunities to youth to help give them confidence to become successful in life and to help single parents find stable housing and forever homes.

His Career Earnings Exceed More Than $100 Million

A reward for being one of the NFL’s top talents is the money.

Over his career, according to Spotrac, Simmons has earned more than 107.0 million dollars. He’s signed through 2030 and is projected to make $92.7 million over the next four years.

For the Bears, the hope is it’ll be a good investment. And all signs point to Simmons being worth every penny.