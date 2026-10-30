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Bears’ Jeffery Simmons Gets Blunt on Seahawks’ Quenton Nelson Before MNF

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Jeffery Simmons
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 18: Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears’ acquisition of Jeffery Simmons has added another intriguing storyline to Monday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Simmons is preparing to face a familiar opponent in newly acquired Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson, someone he faced off against multiple times during their years in the AFC South.

The two All-Pro players have developed a mutual respect through their previous matchups, and Simmons made it clear that he enjoys the challenge of going against Nelson.

However, now that Simmons is in Chicago, he also sees an opportunity to embrace a rivalry that Bears fans know all too well.

Bears News: Jeffery Simmons Reveals Respect for Quenton Nelson Ahead of Seahawks Matchup

Quenton Nelson
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Quenton Nelson #56 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Jeffery Simmons had plenty of praise for Quenton Nelson when asked about facing the veteran offensive lineman again. The Bears defensive tackle described Nelson as a competitor who consistently brings his best, while acknowledging that their matchups have always been something he looks forward to.

“There’s nothing I don’t like about Quenton Nelson. He’s a true competitor. He’s a guy that going to always bring his A-game. When we play against each other, it’s always a great matchup. I look forward to it, each and every time I get ready to play against him. I hated the Colts. …I’m sure the Chicago Bears hate them Packers around here, so it’s like, trust me, I get on board real soon with that.”

While they aren’t in the same division anymore, both the Bears and Seahawks believe they have the ability to take them to the Super Bowl.

Nelson Shares Funny Reaction to Facing Simmons Again

Jeffery Simmons
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Nelson also had an opportunity to discuss the upcoming matchup and shared a humorous reaction when asked about going against Simmons on Monday Night.

“He’s an amazing football player and competitor. I was like, ‘Man, can’t get away from this guy.’ It’ll be another battle against him this week.”

However, a question many Bears fans have is whether Simmons will suit up on Monday, due to the fact that he barely had his first practice on Friday and is getting himself familiarized with the playbook.

Simmons addressed that in his introductory press conference, saying, “I’m not sure on that. I’m still tryna catch up with the playbook. Get this game plan down and just trust the process, especially with this first week. At the same time, I’m ready to roll. I’m ready to get out there and help this team win football games. That’s the reason why they brought me here.”

He’ll likely be on a snap count, and the same could be said for Nelson, who arrived in Seattle a few days before Simmons.

Regardless, both players are difference-makers, and Chicago and Seattle will do everything they can over the next few days to give them an opportunity to be out on the field.

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Bears’ Jeffery Simmons Gets Blunt on Seahawks’ Quenton Nelson Before MNF

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