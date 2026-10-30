Bears’ Jeffery Simmons Gets Blunt on Seahawks’ Quenton Nelson Before MNF

The Chicago Bears’ acquisition of Jeffery Simmons has added another intriguing storyline to Monday night’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Simmons is preparing to face a familiar opponent in newly acquired Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson, someone he faced off against multiple times during their years in the AFC South.

The two All-Pro players have developed a mutual respect through their previous matchups, and Simmons made it clear that he enjoys the challenge of going against Nelson.

However, now that Simmons is in Chicago, he also sees an opportunity to embrace a rivalry that Bears fans know all too well.

Bears News: Jeffery Simmons Reveals Respect for Quenton Nelson Ahead of Seahawks Matchup

Jeffery Simmons had plenty of praise for Quenton Nelson when asked about facing the veteran offensive lineman again. The Bears defensive tackle described Nelson as a competitor who consistently brings his best, while acknowledging that their matchups have always been something he looks forward to.

“There’s nothing I don’t like about Quenton Nelson. He’s a true competitor. He’s a guy that going to always bring his A-game. When we play against each other, it’s always a great matchup. I look forward to it, each and every time I get ready to play against him. I hated the Colts. …I’m sure the Chicago Bears hate them Packers around here, so it’s like, trust me, I get on board real soon with that.”

While they aren’t in the same division anymore, both the Bears and Seahawks believe they have the ability to take them to the Super Bowl.

Nelson Shares Funny Reaction to Facing Simmons Again

Nelson also had an opportunity to discuss the upcoming matchup and shared a humorous reaction when asked about going against Simmons on Monday Night.

“He’s an amazing football player and competitor. I was like, ‘Man, can’t get away from this guy.’ It’ll be another battle against him this week.”

However, a question many Bears fans have is whether Simmons will suit up on Monday, due to the fact that he barely had his first practice on Friday and is getting himself familiarized with the playbook.

Simmons addressed that in his introductory press conference, saying, “I’m not sure on that. I’m still tryna catch up with the playbook. Get this game plan down and just trust the process, especially with this first week. At the same time, I’m ready to roll. I’m ready to get out there and help this team win football games. That’s the reason why they brought me here.”

He’ll likely be on a snap count, and the same could be said for Nelson, who arrived in Seattle a few days before Simmons.

Regardless, both players are difference-makers, and Chicago and Seattle will do everything they can over the next few days to give them an opportunity to be out on the field.