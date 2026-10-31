Bears’ Jeffery Simmons Trade Creates a Hilarious Montez Sweat Problem

The Chicago Bears just made a blockbuster move for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, but it may have created an unexpected problem for Montez Sweat…

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chicago is sending a haul of two first round picks and a fourth round pick to the Tennessee Titans for Simmons and a fifth round selection.

It’s a massive addition for a 5-2 Bears team that desperately needed more help along the defensive line.

And for Sweat, the trade comes with a familiar face. The two played together at Mississippi State in 2017 and 2018, where they formed one of the best defensive line duos in college football – Now, nearly eight years later, they’re getting another chance to play alongside each other.

There’s just one problem… Both players wear No. 98.

Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat have a jersey number problem

Montez Sweat has worn No. 98 throughout his time in Chicago, while Jeffery Simmons has worn the same number since entering the NFL with Tennessee in 2019. Obviously, they can’t both wear it for the Chicago Bears.

That means somebody is going to have to give up their number, and considering how established both players are, it could lead to a pretty entertaining negotiation between the former college teammates.

NFL players have occasionally paid teammates significant amounts of money to acquire their preferred jersey numbers, so there’s a chance somebody could be getting a nice payday out of this situation.

Of course, there’s no indication that either player has offered to buy the number or that they’ve even discussed it yet.

Sweat would seemingly have the advantage since he’s already established in Chicago, but Simmons has worn No. 98 for his entire 7+ year NFL career.

And considering the Chicago Bears just gave up two first round picks to acquire him, it’s safe to say Simmons is arriving with some serious expectations.

Either way, one of them is going to have to make a change. And someone is probably gonna end up with a bag.

This defensive line is scary

The Chicago Bears desperately needed another proven pass rusher, and having Jeffery Simmons create pressure from the interior should make life considerably easier for Montez Sweat on the outside.

With Simmons working inside and Sweat coming off the edge, Chicago suddenly has a much more intimidating pass-rushing combination. The Bears also have veterans Grady Jarrett and Austin Booker in the mix, giving defensive coordinator Dennis Allen several options up front.

And considering Chicago gave up two first round picks to acquire Simmons, general manager Ryan Poles clearly expects this move to make a difference immediately.

The Bears are already 5-2 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Adding an All-Pro defensive tackle to that roster could be exactly what Chicago needs to take another step forward in the NFC.

As for Sweat, he’s getting an old teammate back at perhaps the perfect time. The two were historically good together at Mississippi State, and now they have a chance to recreate some of that success in the NFL.

First, though, somebody has to give up No. 98.