Bears Star Jeffery Simmons Turns Heads With Off-Field Decision

The Chicago Bears knew they were getting one of the NFL’s best defensive tackles when they traded for Jeffery Simmons. However, his first game with the team offered another reminder that Chicago acquired more than just an elite player on the field.

Simmons made an immediate impact in his Bears debut, leading the defense in pressures while recording a sack, two tackles for loss, and six total tackles with just 48 defensive snaps. But it was something he did away from the field that night against the Seattle Seahawks that caught the attention of former Bears player Jason McKie.

Jeffery Simmons’ Leadership Away From the Field

Jason McKie shared an observation about Jeffery Simmons on X that offered another reason Chicago should be excited about its newest defensive star.

“Jeffery Simmons is one of the last guys in the locker room, PICKING UP TRASH THAT WAS LEFT THROWING IT AWAY!! Man!! TRUE LEADER AND AMAZING DISPLAY OF SERVANT LEADERSHIP!!” McKie posted after the game.

It’s a relatively small gesture, but it can say a lot about a player’s character. Simmons is an established star who has earned significant recognition and money throughout his NFL career.

Yet, rather than simply leaving the locker room responsibilities to someone else, he was among the last players there and even took time to pick up the trash. That type of example can resonate through a locker room, especially for someone who’s new on the block.

Fans were quick to react to Simmons’ gesture:

“Love him. He’s gonna be a for a long time!” @TheJoeySwoll

“This man is class act all around. It’s a privilege to have him as a Chicago Bear.” @D3liri0usk

“Saw his postgame interview. What a kind, decent human! A leader for sure.” @newenhuyse

Leadership isn’t always about giving speeches or being the loudest voice in the room. I know it’s corny to say, but actions speak louder than words.

Bears News: Simmons Comments on Joining Chicago, Being Embraced by Fans

Simmons also expressed how excited he was to join Chicago and become part of the Bears organization.

“To be here, it’s amazing. To be in the locker room, to be with these guys, the energy in that locker room, from the head coach down, the energy on that sideline. I’m so excited. …It’s a good football team, I’m happy to be a part of it.”

He also discussed how quickly he felt accepted by Bears fans, even while playing on the road.

“To be accepted that fast, to be able to know that this city, especially in Chicago, they breathe football. This is not even our home crowd, so to be able to have that on a road game, that’s big. That’s what we need.”

The Bears made a huge investment to bring Simmons to Chicago, giving up two first-round picks and one fourth-rounder in 2028. It wasn’t just his debut performance that showed the organization why he’s worth that price, but his actions off the field as well.

If Simmons continues to lead by example and brings the same attitude into the locker room every day, Chicago may have acquired one of its most important pieces to a potential Super Bowl run.