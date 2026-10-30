Bears Coach Reveals Condition for Jeffrey Simmons to Play in Week 8

The Chicago Bears made their first – and perhaps only – splash in the trade market by signing Jeffrey Simmons on Thursday, sending first round picks in 2027 and 2028 to the Tennessee Titans in compensation.

With Simmons turning 30 next July, the Bears will want to ensure that the All-Pro DT is available for as much time as possible over the next few seasons – and next Monday’s critical bout against the reigning champions, the Seattle Seahawks, is no exception.

Having just come over just four days prior to the game, it was never a guarantee that the 29-year old would play on Nov 2. And speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the game, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen outlined the conditions that would be needed in order for the Bears to feel comfortable having him on the field.

Jeffrey Simmons Playing Depends on Knowledge Absorption

“Dennis Allen says they will see what Jeffery Simmons can learn and digest in a short period of time in terms of him playing on Monday night.” Zack Pearson reported on Friday. “Also says a player like Simmons being disruptive will free up other guys as well.”

Defensive tackle is far less of a knowledge-heavy position, compared to the intellectual demands of off-the-ball linebackers and the secondary. But there is still important information that needs to be digested before he is able to suit up.

Jeffrey Simmons Still Playing at an All-Pro Level

Simmons made his debut first-team All-Pro selection last season after a monster 2025 campaign that saw him register 11 sacks and 17 tackles-for-loss.

His form has not diminished much since then across the first half of the 2026 season. The Mississippi State grad has 4 sacks and 6 tackles-for-loss to start the year, and ranks 5th in the NFL amongst 126 qualifying defensive tackles with a pass rush grade of 80.5, per Pro Football Focus.

If he does play, he will line up next to former All-Pro DT Grady Jarrett on base and passing downs, with the slightly stockier and heavier Kentavius Street likely set to be bought in on run-heavy downs.