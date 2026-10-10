It was a dominant performance for the Chicago Bears on offense in their 23-12 win against the New York Jets, with 89 total offensive plays, 34 first downs, zero punts, and 492 total yards.

The Jets tried everything they could on defense, and head coach Aaron Glenn commented on his team’s performance after the game.

“Very, very disappointing. Very disappointing on a number of levels. This was basically just not playing complementary football at its best. Man, the penalties, which negated a couple of turnovers that we had was tough. That’s tough to live with, and for your defense to have damn near 90 plays, I think the offense had 32 plays; right there, it’s tough to get something going in that situation … We have to do a better job of complementing each other, and that did not show up today.”

To make matters worse, not one, not two, but three Jets defenders were punished and received fines for their actions against the Bears in Week 4.

Several Jets Players Receive Punishment After Actions Against Bears

According to the NFL’s Accountability Report for Week 4, three Jets defenders received fines — safeties Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and defensive tackle Darrell Jackson.

Belton was fined $19,389 for using his helmet as first contact for a tackle during the second quarter, Fitzpatrick was fined $17,911 for a hip-drop tackle in the second quarter, and Jackson was fined $6,683 for a hip-drop tackle in the fourth quarter.

In total, the three Jets defenders were fined a total of $43,983.

Zero players from the Bears were fined in Week 4.

Bears Comment on Dominant Performance Against Jets

Overall, it was a dominant performance led by running back Kyle Monangai, who had 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

“He ran hard, really hard,” head coach Ben Johnson said regarding Monangai. “He found some creases, turned on the gas, and threw a really good stiff arm out there. When you see a guy running like that, as a play caller you just want to keep feeding him. It elevates everybody blocking for him and gives the whole unit a spark, which we really needed.”

Some of the offensive linemen also shared their thoughts on Monangai’s performance against the Jets.

“He’s just a low to the ground, ball of muscle that’s just running people over every time,” left tackle Theo Benedet said. “I wouldn’t want to have to try and take that down.”

“He runs hard as hell,” right tackle Darnell Wright said. “He practices hard. It feels good when you see him hyped up, juiced up, and he just broke off a run. We rally behind that, and then he rallies behind us, and we just feed off each other.”

Monangai made sure to give his flowers to the guys up front as well. “I can’t do it without them,” Monangai said. “…My guys up front did a great job too.”

Unfortunately, he suffered a turf toe injury and won’t play against the Green Bay Packers. The hope is he’ll be back for Week 6’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.