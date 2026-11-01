Bears Expected to Pursue Trade for $20 Million Pass-Rusher Next Week

The Chicago Bears just made a blockbuster trade for a dream defensive tackle in Jeffery Simmons, and paid more than merely a premium to do it by sacrificing two first-round picks and then some — but that doesn’t mean the team’s pre-deadline work is finished.

Chicago also sent the Tennessee Titans a fourth-rounder for the game’s best interior defensive lineman and got a fifth-round pick back in return alongside Simmons. Consequently, a fifth-round draft asset is precisely the price that most NFL analysts are attaching to Los Angeles Chargers edge-rusher Khalil Mack.

Mack played in Chicago for four years between 2018-21, where he was excellent. The 35-year-old remains a quality pass-rusher who can still set an edge in the run game. He has five tackles for loss and three sacks in six games played, as L.A. returns from its bye to take on the crosstown rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

The Chargers (0-6) are the NFL’s last winless team, yet remain adamant that they don’t intend to move any talent ahead of the deadline. However, another loss could finally lead the front office to wake up and scrap that strategy. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Thursday that when the Chargers finally come around, he expects the Bears to remain active in their pursuit of Mack.

“Khalil Mack is another big-time name that we are going to be discussing before the trade deadline,” Rapoport reported on October 29. “The Chicago Bears just traded for Jeff Simmons. They still do have a need on the edge. I would expect them to at least inquire about [Mack].”