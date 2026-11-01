Bears Could Pivot From Khalil Mack, Trade for 68-Sack Veteran Amid Chargers’ Decision

The Chicago Bears have already made a major splash ahead of the NFL trade deadline by acquiring defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans, but general manager Ryan Poles could still have another move in mind. Chicago has reportedly continued exploring options to improve its pass rush, with Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack emerging as a potential reunion candidate.

However, the Chargers have shown little interest in moving the veteran defender, potentially forcing the Bears to consider other options. One name worth watching is Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who is two years younger than Mack (33 years old) and has 68 career sacks.

Bears News: Chicago Could Turn to Jadeveon Clowney if Khalil Mack Trade Doesn’t Happen

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently suggested that the Bears could still pursue another edge defender, even after making the blockbuster move for Simmons.

“Meanwhile, the Bears may not actually be done. I’m told they’re still calling around, still looking on the edges of their defense. Wouldn’t be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in the offer here for a possible reunion for Mack and the Bears.”

A reunion with Mack would make sense for a short-term option. He previously spent four seasons in Chicago, where he earned three Pro Bowl selections and established himself as one of the best pass rushers of this decade.

Bringing him back alongside Simmons would give Chicago another established veteran who could open up opportunities for guys like Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Grady Jarrett, and even Simmons.

Roadblock in Potential Mack Trade, Clowney an Option to Consider

There is a significant obstacle standing in the way of trading for Mack.

According to The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, the Chargers have continued to resist trade discussions despite their 0-6 start.

“The Chargers have confounded teams by not engaging in trade talks. The Bolts are 0-6 but are telling teams Mack isn’t available.”

That stance could force Poles to look elsewhere if he wants to add another pass rusher before the deadline. Rather than continuing to pursue a player whose team isn’t interested in negotiating, Chicago could shift its attention to Clowney.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on November 1st that the Texans pass rusher has generated interest around the league.

“Another pass rusher who has generated some interest ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline is Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.”

Clowney brings an extensive NFL résumé, with 68 career sacks and experience playing on multiple teams.

The former No. 1 overall pick has established himself as a disruptive edge defender, especially against the run, throughout his career. While his production doesn’t necessarily make him a direct replacement for Mack, he could still provide Chicago with another experienced defensive piece.

The Bears already gave up two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder for Simmons.

They shouldn’t send anything higher than a fourth-round pick for Clowney. Poles should call Texans general manager Nick Caserio to see if he’s willing to part ways with the veteran pass rusher for a fifth-round pick, or hopefully something lower.