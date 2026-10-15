Bears Share Big News on D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai Ahead of Falcons Game

The Chicago Bears‘ run game looked mortal against the Green Bay Packers absent Kyle Monangai last weekend, and it may remain tethered to earth in Atlanta this coming Sunday based on the injury report.

Monangai did not practice on Thursday, October 15, for the second day in a row as he continues battling a turf toe that sidelined him at Lambeau Field. Initial reports ahead of the showdown with the Packers indicated the running back might miss multiple games, and that appears reasonably likely now considering his practice record this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the full injury report in an X post.

For a second straight day, Bears QB Caleb Williams was listed as a full participant in practice, putting him on track to start Sunday’s game against the Falcons. https://t.co/mg6nugrmx4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2026

As Schefter noted in his post, quarterback Caleb Williams is trending toward playing, which would be a huge boon for the Bears offense.

D’Andre Swift Not Included in Bears’ Injury Report on Thursday

RB1 D’Andre Swift was also notably absent from the injury report after he entered last week’s contest against the Packers with lingering knee and hip issues.

Swift tallied just one carry in the second half last week before Chicago removed him from the contest due to his physical concerns. He finished the afternoon with nine rushing attempts for 43 yards and one score. The Bears posted just 81 rushing yards on the day, which was their lowest output to date by a wide margin.

With Monangai likely out of the lineup, Swift’s health is going to be paramount to Chicago moving the football on the ground, which has been the calling card of the offense under head coach Ben Johnson since he arrived to the franchise ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Offensive Lineman Joe Thuney Did Not Practice for Bears on Thursday

Another bit of interesting information on the Bears’ injury report was the absence of starting offensive guard Joe Thuney.

He did not practice on Thursday and had no designation for Wednesday. However, the Bears indicated that the reason was NIR (not injury related) and listed it simply as “rest.”

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had the same designation on Thursday’s report.

Thuney was the NFL’s inaugural Protector of the Year award winner in 2025, named the best offensive lineman in the sport for that season.