Bears Announce Kyle Monangai, Malik Muhammad News Ahead of Seahawks Showdown

The Chicago Bears have some injury concerns ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as running back Kyle Monangai and cornerbacks Malik Muhammad and Tyrique Stevenson all missed Tuesday’s practice.

Monangai has already missed three consecutive games with a turf toe injury, while Muhammad is dealing with a toe injury he suffered during Chicago’s recent matchup against the New England Patriots.

And with Stevenson also sidelined, the Bears could have a bigger problem developing in their secondary.

Bears still waiting on Kyle Monangai’s return

The Chicago Bears recently promoted running back Zavier Scott to its active roster, giving head coach Ben Johnson another option while Monangai continues recovering.

That move doesn’t necessarily mean Monangai will miss another game. Scott also provides special teams value, and the Bears had exhausted his practice squad elevations… Still, the timing is worth paying attention to.

The Bears have already managed without Monangai for three games, but getting him back would give Johnson another option in a rushing attack that played a major role in Chicago’s success last season.

Malik Muhammad’s absence on the other hand creates a more recent concern for Chicago’s defense.

The rookie cornerback suffered a toe injury during the Bears’ win over the Patriots and was unable to finish the game. Now, with Stevenson also missing Tuesday’s practice, Chicago could be facing a difficult situation at cornerback.

Muhammad has been one of the more promising members of the Bears’ 2026 rookie class, and his performance in coverage has given Chicago reason to feel good about its fourth round selection.

Muhammad has allowed just one reception for 46 yards on five targets traveling at least 20 yards downfield this season, while also recording an interception on those throws.

Bears’ secondary could be short-handed against Seattle

Tyrique Stevenson, meanwhile, has allowed three receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns on six such targets.

Those numbers aren’t a complete evaluation of either cornerback, but they help explain why losing Malik Muhammad would be particularly frustrating.

The Chicago Bears already have Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in their secondary, along with Clark Phillips III and Josh Blackwell as additional options. However, losing two cornerbacks at the same time would put more pressure on a remaining group that has already been struggling.

And against a Seattle offense featuring Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, Chicago would certainly prefer to have as many healthy defensive backs available as possible.

The Bears also released veteran cornerback Nick McCloud on Tuesday to make room for Scott on the active roster, leaving one fewer option at the position. Fortunately for Chicago, there’s still some time before Monday’s matchup.

Since the Bears play on Monday night, their first official injury report won’t arrive until Thursday. That should provide a much clearer picture of where Monangai, Muhammad and Stevenson stand.

For Kyle Monangai, the concern is whether his turf toe injury will keep him sidelined for a fourth consecutive game. For Muhammad, it’s whether he can recover quickly enough from an injury suffered just last Thursday.

And with Stevenson dealing with his own issues, the Bears have several situations worth monitoring before heading to Seattle.